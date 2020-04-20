Quibi and Vox media team for the explanatory series COVID-19 "Answered" – Deadline

Quibi will premiere the new daily explanatory series COVID-19 from Vox Media Answered starting today. The new series debuts on the mobile streaming platform as part of Quibi's Daily Essentials.

Vox & # 39; s Answered It is hosted by Cleo Abram, who is no stranger to the explanatory series. She also hosted YouTube I'm glad you asked and from Netflix Explained, both from Vox. Answered by Vox will delve into COVID-10 and the coronavirus, helping the public understand the most crucial aspects of the global pandemic, explaining not only what is happening, but also why it is happening and what is important. Each episode will adhere to Quibi's short form structure, with five to six minute stings that will feature expert interviews and provide evidence-based explanations of the coronavirus crisis.

"People are seeking clarity at this incredibly confusing and overwhelming moment in history, and Vox is known for its clear and humane explanations," said Emily Anderson, executive director of Vox TV and Longform. "We hope this show answers people's most crucial questions, providing clarity and depth on one topic at a time. Quibi is telling a series of powerful great stories, and we are excited to help the platform tell the biggest story. of the moment. "

New episodes of Answered It will be available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the first two weeks, and then every business day beginning Monday, May 4.

Answered It is produced by Vox and Vox Media Studios. This is the second Daily Essentials program produced by Vox Media Studios, the first is Speed ​​race by Polygon.