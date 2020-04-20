Pulse Films CEO Talks About Gang of London Handover During Pandemic – Deadline

Before the pandemic, London and Los Angeles-based production house Pulse Films was experiencing a golden age. Founded by Thomas Benski and Marisa Clifford in 2005, the company had three divisions firing on all cylinders: nonfiction had been successful with Netflix documents. Madeleine McCann's disappearance and Bikram: Yogi, Predator Guru; screenplay took its last feature, starring Riz Ahmed Mogul Mowgli to the Berlinale, and announced photos that include the protagonist of Nicolas Cage Pork and the one directed by Olivia Wilde Perfect; and the commercials had blocked numerous major commissions, including with Apple and the coveted Christmas campaign for the British supermarket Sainsbury & # 39; s.

When we talk about the company's future in February, Benski is understandably in an upbeat mood. "I would say we have built the modern studio," he confidently proclaims. "We really feel this is our time, I am not saying this arrogantly. A modern study is multidisciplinary and multi-format, there is no other like us. The industry is now catching up with our model. We are excited to be in this place." .

Fast forward two months, and the world suddenly looks very different. The global COVID-19 pandemic has seen two million confirmed cases and 165,000 deaths, at the time of publication. The impact on the industry has also been devastating. Production is closing worldwide, theaters are closed, and jobs are being lost.

Despite that backdrop, there are still reasons to celebrate at Pulse, with this week seeing the launch of their largest series project to date, created by Gareth Evans. London Gangs. The show, produced with the British team Sister, premieres on Sky in the UK on April 23, and aired in the US. USA He will continue on HBO Cinemax later in the year.

We met with Benski again in mid-April to discuss how the company is operating during the shutdown, including filming commercials for clients such as McDonalds and Budweiser, delivering Gang during the pandemic, and why it is moving away from the "unprofitable" film and television management business.

The mood at the start of our second conversation is predictably a little more depressing. "I never thought that we would experience something like this in our lives, but here we are," reflects the executive. While expressing sadness at the overall state of the industry, Benski acknowledges that Pulse is in a comparably fortunate position. The company's three pillars are mutually supportive, and the commercial department continues to block new commissions, while the film and television wings are delivering projects remotely. That means there are no staff cuts or licenses, at least for the predictable.

"Gangs of London"

Sky



Benski admits that Pulse has benefited from the fortuitous moment. London Gangs, the ambitious 10-part program on criminal families at war in the UK capital, completed before the COVID-19 outbreak in the western world and completed during the shutdown.

“It has been a strange thing to experiment, to deliver Gang during COVID, "says Benski. Post-production, much of which Pulse manages internally, was completed remotely, and the team looked for creative ways to celebrate the series, such as a cast and crew party at Zoom that welcomed 261 people to toast the show, including creator Evans, directors Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens, starring Joe Cole and Sope Dirisu, and HBO's SVP Films Bob Conte (we wrote about the party here).

However, it is in the commercial wing that Pulse has managed to reboot more quickly. The world of advertising is much faster than scheduled and unscheduled, and is already adjusting to COVID reality.

"We booked six jobs in the past few weeks, some of them are already up in the air," says Benski. Clients include McDonalds, Budweiser, Halifax, Audible, and the BBC, all of whom continue to order new ads during the pandemic, most of which are coronavirus-themed. "A lot of people want to talk to their clients right now," says the executive.

I ask Benski how this is possible, considering that almost all film and television production has stopped worldwide and only essential workers are allowed to continue traveling to their jobs in the UK and the US. UU., The main bases of Pulse. Explain that filming takes place in a variety of completely remote fashions: sterile equipment is delivered, directors and writers work remotely, sourcing footage, visual effects work, editing can be done at home . An example is seeing a director filming at home with an actor they live with. "We are obeying strict guidelines and making sure everyone is operating in safe environments," says Benski. "What we are seeing in the world right now is that humans always rely on creativity and storytelling for fun."

And the other departments in Pulse's business are now operating in ways tailored to blocking. Writers' rooms are run remotely via video link, as in nuclear traffic series Atomic Bazaar, while movie editions are still progressing, even in Pork, starring Nicolas Cage as a lonely truffle hunter.

That job means, at least for now, that Pulse is in a safe position. "I wish I could tell you what the future is like. We are assuming that this is not a long-term reality, we hope that by the summer we are seeing something akin to normality, if that is the case, we will not need drastic measures in the business, "says Benski.

Talent First

From the start, Pulse has tried to take a unique approach to building your business.

"15 years ago I looked around and was not inspired by what I saw in the state of the business," recalls Benski. "We were forced to settle on our own. The industry is very closed, I didn't see any entry points. "

“I wanted to build a company that was suitable for today. It meant three things, which are the three key values ​​of our business: I wanted to be a talent destination, to make talent want to be part of what we did; I wanted to be multidisciplinary, to be USP from the beginning; third, it wanted to be a global business, "he adds.

Talent is the buzzword for Pulse. The company's initial success came in commercials and music videos, quick-response industries that kept the money flowing (adding to the initial investment by British businessman Harry Solomon; later, in 2016, Vice bought a majority stake. in the company) while the longer script and unscripted wings were established and projects developed.

From day one, Benski saw an opportunity to bring emerging talent to the Pulse group, allowing them to cut their teeth in short form, such as commercials and music videos, and then graduate to television and features. Today, Pulse has a stable group of directors who exclusively do their business work for the company, and can also immerse themselves in the other operations of the company.

Ninian Doff is one of the best examples of the system in practice. His work on Pulse includes music videos like Chemical Brothers & # 39; Sometimes I feel so deserted and Miike Snow Genghis Khanas well as commercials that include O2 Be more dog campaign and Cadbury Wonderful creations. Those projects led to the financing of Pulse and the production of Doff's debut feature, Boyz in the forest, which premiered on SXSW last year and was purchased by Amazon.

"Boyz in the woods"

Amazon Studios



Pulse now has a list of 25 internal sales managers in its various offices, with that side of the business led day by day by David Karbassioun (Global President of Commericals and Branded in the US) and James Sorton (Managing Director of commercial in the UK). Success has led to a form of reverse engineering on the model, with the company now taking on established film and television directors and releasing them for commercials, with names including The theory of everything filmmaker James Marsh, and Belle filmmaker Amma Asante. "It is a golden age of content creation. Talent has the luxury of choosing where it wants to go, so it must create a rationale for talent to choose you," says Benski.

The television and film arms of the business took longer to develop, but they eventually reached a position where they had financial and creative strength. The first major effort was to fully fund the 2012 LCD Soundsystem documentary Shut up and play the punches. "We wrote the entire check, it was a crazy risk," recalls Benski. Pulse's music documents have also included those of Spike Jonze Beastie Boys Story, which sold to Apple TV. Its narrative characteristics include Skate kitchen and American honeyand the recent one by Bassam Tariq Mogul Mowgli, starring Riz Ahmed as a British Pakistani rapper. Olivia Wilde's next project Perfect, about the American gymnast Kerri Strugs, in which Searchlight was involved, as well as the protagonist of Nicolas Cage PorkThey are ready to see that side of the company rise in the near future (at least once the world returns to normal).

London Gangs It was a great investment for Pulse, which financed the early stages of the program. "We financed all the development, I was expecting a lot of money before selling it," says Benski. "We have an opportunity to make bigger changes and hopefully we will continue to deliver."

But not everything has been easy in Pulse. The foray into film distribution was short-lived ("not for us," says Benski), and the company also attempted to establish a separate management wing for film and television directors, prompting Brian Levy on board to direct those operations in LA, managing all the work for those clients, rather than just commercials. Former ICM agent on Levy was previously the founder of his own banner, New School Media, and has clients that include Hellish affairs director Andrew Lau.

At a time when expanding to management seems to be in vogue across the industry, we can reveal that Pulse is taking a reverse approach by stepping out of that field, with Levy having departed to join Management 360, taking his clients with him.

"It is not a business we want to stay in (management), it is not profitable," admits Benski. "A manager did not exist in the UK when we started. Actually, the producer partner did the job of a manager. Today, management is a different thing by itself and we will seek to be more producer partners and business partners rather than partners talented (hereinafter). "

Benski says the management operation did not work in cohesion with the company's film and television production business: "If you are a manager, talent is a client of yours, suddenly that dynamic creates a set of rules that are in conflict with your relationship core. What we want to be are producers, we are not sure that we want to take responsibility for managing someone's career from a commercial point of view. "

I ask Benski why, when others in the business seem to see management as an opportunity, don't you want to stick with it? "I'm curious to go five years forward and see if all the companies that are expanding to the administration have better and more successful relationships with the talent they manage," he replies. “My opinion is no. So we do not bet on this. I'm not sure it will serve talent better, and I'm not sure it will serve us better. "

“In the United States, those big management companies feel like agencies to me now. I don't want the fight, "he adds.

Is there a danger, then, that Pulse can't stop the talent it nurtures from going elsewhere, signing major deals with streamers or studios for film and television work? "You can't stop that, and I don't think you should," Benski replies. “Although I would always warn him for the talent. I'm not sure that being in a closed ecosystem necessarily creates the best content. I think a lot of talent understands that and we will be able to survive thanks to that. "

Story Story of Beastie Boys ’

Photo by Atiba Jefferson.; background photo of Glen E. Friedman



“Although people are trying to minimize it, the producer is becoming increasingly important. You don't see much of a conversation about producer value, "adds Benski." Our job is to create the right environment for talent to stand out, and in those other settings I'm not sure that's the first agenda, it's my only agenda. "

Pulse is also regularly working with streamers, which Benski hopes means that the company will never be circumnavigated by pocket content creators. “The value we bring is increasingly understood, and I hope it continues. We are not threatened, we are less controversial than a traditional study, but we also have the understanding and scale to be able to insure those buyers. They need security in production models. "

Scale has been another buzzword for Pulse. The company has grown to 130 employees, a number that increases when it comes to a major project. Its internal operations include marketing, publishing, legal and finance. Now it has offices in London, Los Angeles, Berlin and Sao Paulo (the latter focused on commercials). When asked if he is planning further international growth, Benski says the company had France in mind. "I have tried it in France many times and I am disappointed with that market, the business infrastructure there is exhausting," he explains.

He adds that the company will unveil a new link soon, and is also looking at Asia and Latin America. "One of the most exciting directors we have right now (Paco Raterta) is from the Philippines, he's doing things that feel very global but have real specificity that could only come from there: Hollywood came for him in two seconds." Southeast Asia is more interesting than China, it can add value there, ”says Benski.

A lot is happening at Pulse, as evidenced by the company's three divisions that still work during the pandemic. Is Benski concerned that growth may overly complicate the business the team set out to create?

"People think we have a very mixed model, but our model is really very specific. We are not going to make distribution, we are not making sales. We are a study in the traditional sense: we develop, produce, sometimes finance, and that's it, "he replies." It is important for me to try to move the needle. We don't care if something fits the market, we put our weight behind the talent. "