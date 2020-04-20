Priyanka Chopra praises the efforts made for the One World concert

The coronavirus pandemic while putting the world in a state of powerlessness has also somehow brought everyone closer. Yes, the global economy has taken a big hit, but there is also a sense of unity among people as we move forward in the battle against the virus. Everyone is doing their part to help the world during the time of crisis and we are confident that the human race will come out of this stronger together.

Yesterday, several celebrities from different parts of the world came together to raise funds for the Covid-19 relief by participating in the One World: Together At Home virtual concert. Along with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish, we also saw Indian stars like Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan participate in this great initiative. The virtual event was brought together by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) with the help of Lady Gaga. After the concert, an emotional Priyanka Chopra addressed social media and shared a sincere note on the same. She wrote: “I am honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. Seeing so much talent and so many stories of real life heroes gathered from all corners of the world for a cause was unprecedented and inspiring. As I watched with my family, as did many of you in the US. The US, India, Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond gave me so much hope that, despite all the difficulties, we may all come out of this kinder and more compassionate.

Thank you @glblctzn and @ladygaga for your creativity and humanity, and congratulations on raising $ 127.9M for the relief of COVID-19. To all the healthcare workers, essential workers and everyone who is working on this … thank you for fighting for us every day. Thank you, thank you, thank you … humanity will always be in debt. "

We couldn't agree more, Priyanka.