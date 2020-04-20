Prince Harry revealed to have sent a pleading text to Meghan Markle's father on the eve of the wedding

WENN

Court documents filed as part of a legal case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper reveal that the Duke of Sussex attempted to advise Thomas Markle to avoid speaking to the press.

Prince Harry pleaded with his future father-in-law Thomas Markle to stop speaking to the media on the eve of their wedding, according to documents filed as part of a legal case against the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

Texts revealed in court documents filed with the High Court of Great Britain on Monday April 20 show that the Prince was desperately trying to communicate with the father of his future girlfriend, Meghan MarkleDuchess of Sussex in the run-up to her televised nuptials in Windsor, England.

Thomas was at the center of a media storm before the wedding after the editors of Mail on Sunday revealed that he had taken photographs of paparazzi. Meghan is suing the newspaper's publisher for the subsequent publication of a private letter to her father.

According to The Guardian, a text that shows Harry trying to save things before the wedding says, "Tom, Harry again! I really need to talk to you. You don't need to apologize, we understand the circumstances, but" go public. " just make the situation worse. "

She then strongly advised Thomas, who lives in Mexico, to avoid speaking to the press before adding: "Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to you. Thank you."

Instead of responding and accepting Harry's offer, it is alleged that Thomas made a statement to TMZ.com stating that he had had a heart attack, with the report that the first Meghan learned of his health problems.

Other messages show that she approached him at the hospital, sent security personnel after he was unable to return his calls, as she was concerned for his safety. The filing also indicates that he received a missed call from his father at 4.57 a.m. UK time on May 19, 2018, the morning of their wedding, and since then they have only communicated by letter.

The duchess is suing for alleged invasion of privacy, copyright infringement, and misuse of personal data after publishers published a letter she sent to her father complaining about his behavior.

On Sunday, the couple sent a letter to the editors of Britain's tabloid newspapers stating that they would no longer commit to them after abandoning their royal duties and moving to California. Harry is also separately suing rival newspapers The Sun and The Mirror over historical allegations of phone hacking.

A hearing in the Mail on Sunday case will be held via video conference on Friday.