Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blame salacious gossip as reason to cut ties to UK tabloids

WENN

In letters to the Daily Mail, The Sun, Daily Express and Daily Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim they are moving as part of their "new media relations policy."

Up News Info –

British prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have cut ties with the UK's top four tabloid newspapers as part of a "new media relations policy" that they have been applying since they relinquished their roles as leading members of the royal family.

The couple, who currently live in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie, instructed their legal team to send letters to editors in the Daily Mail, The Sun, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror.

In the letters, the pair explained that they will no longer "be offered as currency for the clickbait or distortion economy."

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism," says the letter, obtained by The Guardian. "It is not about closing the public conversation or censoring accurate reports. The media have every right to report, and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it cannot be based on a lie. "

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen people they know, as well as complete strangers, see their lives completely separated for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip increases advertising revenue. In this way there is a real human cost of doing business and affects all corners of society. "

He concluded: "With that said, please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be involved with your departure. There will be no corroboration or zero commitment. This is also a policy being installed for your communications team, in order to protect that team from the industry side that readers never see. "

The decision to cut ties to newspapers comes after Harry made the unprecedented move to issue a statement urging British newspapers to tone down their reports of his relationship with Meghan early in their romance.

Since they were married in May 2018, Harry and Meghan have decided to retire as primary members of the Royal Family, with their office officially closed earlier this month (April 20). They cited sensational attention in their lives as one of their reasons for reconsidering their real roles.