Porsha Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena shows love for NeNe Leaks and fans can't get enough of this living doll

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Porsha Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena shows love for NeNe Leaks and fans can't get enough of this living doll

Porsha Williams just shared the cutest photos with her and Dennis McKinley's daughter Pilar Jhena. Check out the photos below to see what a gorgeous outfit PJ is wearing!

"Pj is in shape on tonight's show❤️😩❤️❤️❤️ #Rhoa @neneleakes @pilarjhena," Porsha captioned her post.

NeNe also jumped into the comments to show PJ some love and one follower said, "@neneleakes that outfit at the baby shower was a real Diva show stopper … no wonder KEN was mad at the Queen!"

Someone else posted this: "@neneleakes auntie babe is the coolest until you pull her tail @ porsha4real,quot;

Another follower said, "@neneleak is your first model for your baby's clothing line."

Someone else shared the following message: "Nene heard herself loud and energetic. PJ was like nah, that's not what we do here."

A follower is happy to see that these two ladies are friends again and said: "I'm glad that they have returned to a good place and that they really have a good friendship."

Another commenter said: ‘That woman didn't think about you or PJ until the cameras started rolling. Now he's using PJ as an accessory to fan the flames. "

A commenter pressured baby PJ and said, P Pj and those cheeks! "She is absolutely perfect!"

Another sponsor posted this: "I LOVE Porsha's attitude about things … she's so cute … like baby PJ,quot; and someone else also praised the young lady, saying, "Okay, Pilar looks good wearing the outfit Nene's watching this right now. "

In other news, Porsha managed to make her fans laugh like there was no tomorrow with a video she decided to share on her social media account. You should definitely watch the video and get ready for a good laugh!

"Dennis just called me to the police," Porsha captioned her post.

Ad

%MINIFYHTML66f478d075e972f465d244a52718fbc482%

People jumped into the comments to tell Porsha that they had a lot of fun watching the clip they shared.


Post views:
0 0

%MINIFYHTML66f478d075e972f465d244a52718fbc483%

%MINIFYHTML66f478d075e972f465d244a52718fbc414%%MINIFYHTML66f478d075e972f465d244a52718fbc415%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here