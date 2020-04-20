Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dead at 33

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly died at age 33, E! The news has learned.

The Travis County medical examiner's office in Austin, Texas confirmed the news, but has not yet come up with an official cause of death. Mattingly's family, however, told TMZ that he died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, April 15.

According to the report, a friend of Mattingly's contacted the authorities to carry out a wellness check after they were unable to contact her. Mattingly was found unanswered at her home two days later, on Friday, April 17.

The model found fame as PlayboyMiss March in 2011. In the years since, Mattingly shunned attention, but clearly maintained a close relationship with loved ones.