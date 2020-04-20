Piers Morgan apologizes for underestimating Lady GaGa after raising $ 127 million for WHO

Instagram

The outspoken British journalist previously mocked the singer of & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; about his upcoming appearance at a WHO press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Morgan docks has clearly underestimated Lady Gaga and its role in helping to alleviate the crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. After the "One World: Together at Home" concert that she commissioned, the British television presenter had to apologize to the singer after making fun of her for her participation in the World Health Organization (WHO).

When it was announced earlier this month that the "Alexander" singer would attend a WHO COVID-19 press conference as a special guest, the presenter of "Good Morning Britain" was dismissive. "Why? Have you found a cure? Otherwise, we don't need a bloody singer there," he tweeted.

Piers, however, has changed his opinion on the "A star has been born"The actress after the home concert on Sunday, April 19 raised more than $ 127 million to be used to equip health workers with personal protective equipment. She tweeted on Sunday night:" I owe you an apology @ Ladygaga, this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people and will help save lives. "

The 55-year-old outspoken journalist continued to admit: "He was also a perfect illustration of a major star using his profile correctly in this crisis. Congratulations and sorry for originally questioning him." She also quoted GaGa's tweet about the concert, in which she wrote: "I am very honored to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you."

Piers Morgan apologizes for ruling out Lady GaGa's involvement with the WHO.

The "One World: Together at Home" concert brought together stars like Taylor Swift, Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Stevie wonder, Maluma, Eddie Vedder, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie eilish And his brother Finneas, as much as The Rolling Stones who performed songs to honor healthcare workers, supermarket staff, delivery drivers, and all those who risked their lives to serve others during the coronavirus crisis. GaGa herself was associated with Celine dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend and pianist Yang yang for an interpretation of "The Prayer".