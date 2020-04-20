Phaedra Parks worries fans with a message about their health

Phaedra Parks told her fans that she hadn't been feeling very well and mentioned the live online battle with Teddy Riley that took place a couple of days ago. But all her followers seemed to care about Phaedra's health as she mentioned that she had a migraine.

As expected, some people were scared that she might have covid-19.

‘The Internet is unmatched! I've been in bed most of the day with a migraine, but when I tell you that I thank #God I was able to witness the #facevriley battle, I got my whole life back and felt so much better # blessed # grateful for the # entertainment 🤣 😩 Still 2 #legends #TeddyRiley #Babyface & # 39; Phaedra captioned his post.

A follower said, "I hope you're not sick!" And more people were scared and sent him best wishes.

Someone commented: tó Hired Ray Chew and the Crew from Apollo and Video Music Box production team. All kinds of crazy! Wasting Babyface's time and just beat Rona! "

Another follower said this about the live session: "My stomach still hurts from laughter … an hour later …"

Someone else said, "Baby, I've laughed so hard at the comments being shown live."

Another follower said, "I hope your head feels better … you are funny too!" And a commenter posted: "phaedraparks. I saw your comment,quot; #FixItJesus "… which got me 😂💀⚰️’

Someone else said, "I'm glad you feel better!" That was a disaster! Team #Babyface ’

Just the other day, Phaedra posted a photo with her son who had amazed fans. He was staying near a door and Phaedra said he couldn't wait to get out again.

The photo impressed fans who recognized themselves in the young man, as everyone is home these days hoping to get their lives back.



