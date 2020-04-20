Patriots tease 2020 draft: New England elects future Tom Brady replacement and adds depth to linebacker

The Patriots have plenty of questions to answer when they enter the post-Tom Brady era of their franchise. They will have the opportunity to answer some of them through the Draft 2020 NFL, since they have 12 selections available.

The first area New England needs to tackle is the quick pass to the edge. John Simon and Brandon Copeland are good edge setters, but the Patriots need someone who can get to the quarterback to complement a solid high school. They should also add some depth to the linebacker after Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts exits in free agency.

Offensively, New England needs to add another quarterback, either an early pick to compete for the opening job or someone in the later rounds to serve as Jarett Stidham's backup. And the Patriots desperately need some game makers in receiver and tight end passing game.

Don't forget, they also need a kicker after releasing veteran Stephen Gostkowski.

Here's a look at how New England could get closer to the NFL Draft 2020 according to SN's latest seven-round simulated draft of Vinnie Iyer.

Round 1, Pick No. 23: K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

The Patriots desperately need to add a linebacker to rush the pass after losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Chaisson fits the bill perfectly. He posted 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU race to the national title, showing off the hybrid build of size (6-3, 254 pounds) and agility that will fit perfectly with Bill Belichick's defense.

Round 3, Pick No. 87: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

New England may never find someone to fill the gap left by Rob Gronkowski in the tight end, but Hopkins is certainly not a bad alternative. He is an elite athlete in his position with size (6-4, 245), speed (4.66 40), and jumping ability (33.5 inches vertical) to be a deadly threat in the middle of the field.

Round 3, Pick No. 98: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Fromm may not have the same arm talent as some of the other QBs in this year's draft, but similar to Tom Brady when he was a draft prospect, he has all the intangibles: intelligence, good decision-making skills, and strong leadership qualities. He would have a chance to compete with Jarett Stidham immediately for the starting point.

Round 3, Pick No. 100: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Hill is a perfect fit for the wide receiver in the Patriots system. It fits the mold of past slot receivers who have had years of New England careers, and the Pats could use a little more depth in their receiving bodies. Belichick's offense could make the most of Hill, who is a good road runner with reliable hands.

Round 4, Pick No. 125: Willie Gay Jr., LB, State of Mississippi

The Patriots could use the fourth round to continue increasing depth in the linebacker. Gay Jr. is a high-energy defender who might lack the positional awareness and instincts to line up with center linebacker, but can make up for it with impressive speed (4.46 40) and a solid tackle. He is the type of player who could dramatically improve with Bill Belichick.

Round 5, Pick No. 172: Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

After releasing Stephen Gostkowski in March, the Patriots need to find a new kicker. So why not go with Blankenship, the 2019 Lou Groza Award winner? Blankenship 80 of 97 (82.5 percent) field goal attempts in four years at Georgia, including 55 yards in the 2018 college football tie against Oklahoma, and never missed a PAT. Plus, he has those sick glasses.

Round 6, Pick No. 195: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

Muse was a solid college-level defender, but he might not have the foot speed to play safely in the NFL (although he surprised a lot of people in the combine with a 4.41 40-yard rush). You may well have to become a linebacker, which shouldn't be a very bad transition thanks to your 6-2 frame. He already plays around with the trends of a linebacker-safety hybrid, so he should be able to serve as a decent backup player and a solid special teams player.

Round 6, Pick No. 204: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

While Muse may lack the athleticism to play safely in the NFL, Gilman does not. He plays an aggressive brand of defense for sure, always ready to step forward and tackle ball carriers, but he also has a tendency to chase excessively and make mental errors in coverage. Still, he has the ability to be a solid backup for the Patriots and can be a key contributor to special teams.

Round 6, Pick No. 212: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Coulter is one of the starkiest receiving prospects in this year's draft with a high ceiling but a low floor. He relied primarily on his size (6-2, 198) and athleticism (4.45 40, 36 inches vertical) to succeed in Rhode Island, but he will have to improve his route and aggressiveness in following the ball.

Round 6, Pick No. 213: Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

Bredeson started for four years at Michigan, and while he doesn't possess the odd athleticism of some of the best offensive linemen in this year's draft, there's definitely no question about his toughness. He'll be best used in the running game and should be able to step in as a reliable backup to the Patriots' inside line.

Round 7, Pick No. 230: Dele Harding, LB, Illinois

Another linebacker! It's hard to find high-value prospects so late in the draft, so the Patriots will likely continue to add depth to the linebacker. Harding had a lot of production in Illinois with 153 tackles in 2019, good for second place in the nation. He's just a little small (6-0, 232 pounds) at linebacker and much more polished in career defense than pass defense. He is likely to be an early linebacker.

Round 7, Pick No. 241: Joe Gaziano, EDGE, Northwest

Gaziano, a native of Massachusetts, is a pretty solid truck right now. He caught the eye of the scouts after posting nine sacks in his high-level campaign and breaking the record for career sacks in the Northwest. It would give the Patriots much-needed depth on the edge.