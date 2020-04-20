Outlander's Caitriona Balfe shows her support for Sam Heughan

Caitriona Balfe he has his co-star's back no matter what!
Last week, stranger star Sam Heughan He spoke on social media and described almost six years of bullying, harassment, and harassment.
"My castmates, friends, family, myself, in fact, anyone I am associated with has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile and false narrative ", said. wrote in part. "I have never talked about it because I believe in humanity and I have always hoped that these thugs just disappear."
Shortly after Sam went public with his private fights, one of his co-stars showed his support online.
"Sad that Sam had to go out there and say all this. I thought bad behavior would have stayed in the schoolyard," Caitriona wrote. social media followers. "But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom uses its energy to write and say terrible and false things."
She continuedMaybe they should use all that energy to get involved in their local charities … And honestly, it's pretty simple … If you don't like it … it's a big and beautiful world out there. Find something you love and Enjoy that. Life as it is so clear right now is short. Why waste it? "
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for STARZ
While Sam didn't share any details about the stalkers "for continuing legal reasons," the actor reminded fans that he is simply a "normal guy and nothing like the characters I play."
"I will not entertain him any longer and I am blocking anyone who writes something defamatory or abused," he said. "I am very sore about this."
Despite the negativity, Sam is still grateful to most of strangerThe loyal fans who continue to show more support than ever.
"To all the fans who have supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart," wrote Sam. "Stay safe and please be nice to yourself and to others. There is much more to worry about right now."
Season five of stranger airs exclusively on Starz.
%MINIFYHTML5c4ee67823ecffc775d8ea06b6db874012%%MINIFYHTML5c4ee67823ecffc775d8ea06b6db874013%