Outlander's Caitriona Balfe shows her support for Sam Heughan

Caitriona Balfe he has his co-star's back no matter what!

Last week, stranger star Sam Heughan He spoke on social media and described almost six years of bullying, harassment, and harassment.

"My castmates, friends, family, myself, in fact, anyone I am associated with has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile and false narrative ", said. wrote in part. "I have never talked about it because I believe in humanity and I have always hoped that these thugs just disappear."

Shortly after Sam went public with his private fights, one of his co-stars showed his support online.

"Sad that Sam had to go out there and say all this. I thought bad behavior would have stayed in the schoolyard," Caitriona wrote. social media followers. "But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom uses its energy to write and say terrible and false things."