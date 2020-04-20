OT Genasis officially announces new music after Keyshia Cole Feud

Roommates, it's been a few days since OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole's feud reached a fever pitch that saw Keyshia's sister Neffie get involved. Well it seems OT is moving and focusing on his career as he only turned to social media to announce that he has new music on the way.

As we previously reported, OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole have been in a battle of words since releasing a cover version of their song "Love,quot; that quickly went viral. He took things a little higher when he commented on his personal hygiene.

OT said this about Keyshia:

"She ain't sh *. Keyshia Cole ain't shit, I am. I'm the shit Keyshia Cole ain't. C ** chie that smells like fish sticks. That's what's going on. C ** chie that smells to fish sticks. Keyshia Cole can smell fish sticks (laughs). No, I'm not going to talk about her. "

Keyshia heard about the comments and released some subliminal photos on Twitter, writing:

I hope this fountain goes over a lame turtle head that looks like a ** n *** as a head! And a a ** b ** ch n *** as not exempt. I'm so …. I don't know how to feel. This turtle faces a **…. I can not ".

OT followed with an apology saying:

Look @keyshiacole. I was really just joking about dat IG live s ** t … It records the Ppl screen and it disproportionate. Make shit look really thirsty, I'm not stumbling. I'm only playing with you because you played with me. I'm not tripping you, cuh! Everything is fun. I apologize if I was disrespectful … PS: just do not disrespect me or because you have to carry your weight. #ImDoneWitThis #GettingOutOfHand "

Fast forward to the present and OT Genasis took to Instagram by writing a simple message that read "new music next week." His fans will surely be happy, but the real question is whether this project will include more Keyshia Cole covers.

