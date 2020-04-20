One of the rarest creatures in North America appeared to say hello: BGR

The Sierra Nevada red fox was seen for the first time in years in Yosemite National Park.

The population of the species is so incredibly low that some estimates suggest that there may be as few as 10 adults in the wild.

Conservationists are trying to give foxes a fighting chance to survive, but observing nature has proven to be a huge challenge.

An incredibly rare species of fox has just been seen for the first time in half a decade, giving conservationists hope that the species will somehow make it back from the brink of extinction. The Sierra Nevada red fox was seen through a trail camera in an area of ​​Yosemite National Park where the fox had not been seen since observations began in 2011.

When a species is so rare that it disappears entirely for years, it can be difficult for wildlife experts and conservationists to know if it still exists. As populations decline and total numbers drop below triple digits, finding surviving members is an incredible challenge.

In the case of the Sierra Nevada red fox, the challenge of finding them is compounded by the fact that they are nocturnal and travel alone. There are believed to be only two Sierra Nevada red fox populations that still exist today, and fewer than 100 adults. It has even been suggested, based on the results of surveys to monitor the species, that there may be as few as ten adult foxes around.

As for the fox seen by the Yosemite trail camera, the news of its existence is a little delayed. The camera actually captured the fox image in October last year, but the backwoods camera that captured the image was recently overhauled.

"This is great news!" Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean said in a statement. "Incredible photographs like this, combined with field surveys and genetic analysis, are helping researchers better understand these elusive mammals."

Carrying out efforts to support a species whose numbers are so low is a huge challenge for conservationists. That's especially true when researchers know very little about the lifestyle and habits of the creatures they are trying to save. The destruction of their natural habitat and human activity (especially off-road vehicles) is believed to be responsible for the plight of foxes.

The Sierra Nevada red fox is similar to other red fox species, but the more they can learn about this specific species, and even better, this endangered fox population, the better equipped they will be to fight foxes. opportunity. Assessing the success of the conservation efforts will be easy because if they start to see more of them, they will know it is working.

