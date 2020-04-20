One of the biggest design changes of the iPhone 12 has just leaked: BGR

A leaker that revealed several secrets from Apple so far, including the actual release date of the iPhone SE, shared images on Twitter showing the design of the iPhone 12.

The design illustrations reveal one of the most significant changes in the iPhone 12 series.

The new iPhone will reportedly feature a smaller Face ID notch on top, as the speaker will move towards the top bezel.

The iPhone 12 series will have a completely new design, multiple filters said over the course of several months. The phone will look more like the iPad Pro and iPhone 5 than the iPhone 6 and iPhone X designs we've seen in recent years, according to these leaks. The iPhone 12 will have a chassis with flat sides, and the phone will also have a completely flat screen. Just a few days ago, we saw the supposedly leaked design of the iPhone 12 that revealed, among other things, that the new phone will have even smaller bezels than before. The only thing that won't go away this year is the Face ID notch on top of every iPhone released from iPhone X, with the exception of iPhone SE. However, that notch is getting much smaller, and a well-known filter just released schematics for the massive notch design change.

Jon Prosser is the source in question, a YouTuber who was the first to reveal the high prices for the Galaxy S20 before the phone was released in mid-February. Since then, Prosser shared a variety of Apple-related scoops on Twitter and YouTube, culminating in his biggest filtering to date, the iPhone SE. To the chagrin of others, Prosser discovered details about the iPhone SE release date weeks ago from Apple sources and shared that information with the world.

It is not surprising to see Prosser continue to leak information related to Apple. After all, he teased during a recent podcast that he has additional details on unreleased Apple products on hand. On Monday, he posted an image of an alleged iPhone 12 design document, as well as a render (above) that explains it best: We're looking at the iPhone 12 notch:

The notch will still house a host of components that make 3D facial recognition possible, which are placed next to the normal FaceTime camera. Here's the current notch design that Apple shared in September 2017 when the iPhone X was introduced:

Image Source: Apple

A significant change concerns the front speaker. The speaker sits right in the middle of the notch, but will move to the top bezel of the phone if Prosser's filtering is accurate. The microphone will sit next to the speaker.

In a separate tweet, Prosser said that the iPhone 12 will not have a smart connector, which appeared in the latest iPhone 12 design leak. He said the smart connector could be present in a future version of iPhone, and could be used to charge a device without a port. Also, iPhone 12 is not receiving pencil holder according to it:

Without smart connector on iPhone 12. There is no doubt that it may be in a future prototype, but it will be used to charge an iPhone without a port. There is definitely no support for Apple Pencil. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Prosser is not alone in saying that the iPhone 12's speaker will fit inside the slim bezel on top of the phone. A person who goes by the name of @ L0vetodream on Twitter refers to the speaker as a "blind receiver."

The same filter published an image with an example of said speakers on Android devices that have impressive screen designs:

Both the Chinese filter and Prosser have said in the past that the iPhone 12 will come in four different sizes, apparently confirming a Ming-Chi Kuo leak. Both also said that the iPhone 12 could be delayed.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 series in mid-September, but some versions could be delayed from a few weeks to a few months due to the current coronavirus health crisis.