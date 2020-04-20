One Direction might be hinting at a meeting, so here are 18 signs we've noticed so far

This summer will officially mark a full 10 years since Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne formed one of the most * iconic * groups in the entire history of the boy band, One Direction.
And because this tenth anniversary is coming, fans are hoping that 1D will finally reunite after their tragic hiatus.
So, we decided to do a deep dive for all of your Directioners and show them some signs that there might be a 1D meeting on the way. This is what we find:
one]
About a week ago, fans noticed that Harry, Niall, Liam, Louis and the official One Direction Twitter account followed Zayn again.
two]
The official 1D Twitter account has also created lists for each member, including Zayn, and one for "One Direction Day VIP,quot;.
3]
Fans also discovered that the message about Zayn's departure from the band was removed from the official 1D Facebook page.
4]
Fans have also noticed that Zayn is now included again when they Google "One Direction members,quot;.
5]
And it's also on One Direction's official Apple Music artist page.
6]
Earlier this month, Harry interviewed Sirius XM and was asked how he felt about a Zoom meeting, but Harry replied, "I don't know if that was the meeting we had in mind. I don't know if it would be the way to do it. I'll have a quick lap. "
7]
In November, Liam also interviewed Sirius XM and said that he hadn't really thought much about a meeting, but knew that others would be ready for it whenever it was.
9]
Liam also included a photo of Niall, Louis, and Harry on a TikTok titled "Missing all my family and friends."
eleven]
During "Carpool Karaoke,quot;, James Corden hooked Niall up to a lie detector and asked if 1D would meet. Niall answered "Yes,quot;, which was detected as true.
12]
1D drummer Josh Devine and bassist Sandy Beales have also recently released some tour setbacks with the band.
13]
Liam also told The Sun that he and the boys have been talking recently, and "there are several different things we're all working on to try to make it happen and people are forwarding emails."
14]
Last weekend, Liam did an Instagram Live with Alesso, and said, "Most of us are in London, we've been trying to organize the first FaceTime group with the guys right now."
fifteen.
However, Liam jokingly asked Alesso to join the gang as Zayn's substitute, which could have debunked the rumor that Zayn will not be part of the meeting.
sixteen.
Liam also mentioned that the others were not very happy with him sharing 1D news yet, he said: "Louis fired me for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you will have the group chat telling me."
17]
Liam was also on The Late Late Show with James Corden and said: "Obviously I am not allowed to say too much, because I would be giving it away. But we have been talking much more for the moment. I think we all feel that 10 years is a very special moment … I had a beautiful FaceTime with Niall, with whom I hadn't spoken in a long time, and I was talking to Louis. It's been really nice, it's a good time. "
18]
And finally, today Niall and Liam also launched on Instagram and admitted FaceTiming with Louis a few days earlier and hinted that everyone has been chatting MUCH more recently.
In conclusion, obviously nothing has been confirmed yet, but the signs look great!
