Offset's uncle dies of coronavirus

Migos rapper Offset is in mourning after his uncle passed away from coronavirus.

"If this crown just killed my great-uncle. Rip Uncle Jerry damn man," she wrote via Instagram Live on Sunday.

Offset has been quarantined at his Atlanta home with his wife, Cardi B. He has been relatively quiet about the pandemic compared to his wife, who has spoken extensively about the Trump administration's handling of the outbreak.

"Even right now, people who are in jail are not being protected as well as they should by this coronavirus. One thing that puzzles my mentality about number 45 is when this coronavirus news was coming and everything, he kept blaming That this was a move by the Democrats to make it look bad. That everything the Democrats do is bad propaganda to make it look bad. But the thing is, honey, you don't need the Democrats to make you look bad. wrong, "he told Senator Bernie Sanders last week.