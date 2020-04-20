Offset asks for family prayer after great-uncle died of coronavirus

Instagram

The third of Migos shared the heartbreaking news a few days after his wife, Cardi B, put Donald Trump in a blast for how he deals with COVID-19 during the Instagram Live session with Bernie Sanders.

The coronavirus has claimed the life of Make up forfamily member. On Sunday, April 19, the third of Migos He announced the death of his great-uncle when he asked for prayer for his family.

Taking his Instagram Story account, the 28-year-old shared the heartbreaking news with his fans. In one of his posts on the subject, he wrote: "Smfh, this crown has not killed my great-uncle." Along with a tear-faced emoji, he added, "Rip Uncle Jerry damn man."

In another story, the rapper husband of Cardi B posted a photo of a cross stitched from a green camouflage jacket. Along with him, he pleaded, "Pray for my family." He did not, however, offer further details of the death of his uncle Jerry.

Rapper "Ghostface Killers" 's great-uncle's death came just days after his wife complained Donald trumpThe inability to manage the country during the coronavirus crisis. "Even at the moment, people in jail are not being protected as well as they should by this coronavirus," she told former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in a surprise Instagram Live session.

"One thing that puzzles my mindset about the number 45 is that when this news came out about the coronavirus and all, it kept blaming Democrats that this was a move to make it look bad," the Grammy-winning raptor continued. "That everything Democrats do is bad propaganda to make it look bad. But the thing is, honey, you don't need Democrats to make you look bad. You make yourself look bad."

"There were so many opportunities that he had when interviewers asked him questions. He could have answered with the correct answer for people to say 'Okay, he actually cares'." And instead of giving a correct answer, he just shut them up and downgraded them, "Cardi said, adding that the 45th president needed to" apologize for being wrong and do a better job for the people. "