Ofcom Censures London Live Over David Icke Interview – Deadline

UK media regulator Ofcom has censored local television channel London Live after broadcasting an 80-minute interview with David Icke, in which the famous conspiracy theorist made unsubstantiated claims about the coronavirus.

On April 8, London Live aired Royal London: COVID-19, which was an edited version of an interview Icke did with the London Real YouTube channel in March about the coronavirus crisis. During the exchange with presenter Brian Rose, Icke, largely indisputable, laid out his wild theory that the pandemic is part of a technocrat plot to destroy the global economy and impose massive surveillance on society.

The interview sparked 48 complaints and Ofcom launched an urgent investigation into the matter to establish whether London Live broke strict UK broadcast standards. Ofcom has concluded today that Royal London: COVID-19 It represented a "serious" violation of its Broadcasting Code and is now considering sanctions (up to a fine included) against the station, which is owned by Russian billionaire Evgeny Lebedev.

In his assessment, Ofcom said that Icke "was allowed to present his highly controversial and unsubstantiated views on the coronavirus and public policy response to it in significant detail with very little challenge or context." He added that Icke's views "had the potential to undermine confidence in the motives of public authorities to introduce restrictions and therefore discourage viewers from following current official rules on social distancing." In summary, Ofcom concluded that this may have caused "significant damage to viewers", given that the virus has killed more than 16,000 people in the UK and the blockade is currently the most effective weapon to keep it under control.

London Live accepted Ofcom's decision, but argued that Icke's "absurd" theories probably would not have caused viewers harm and that Rose presented him as a "professional conspiracy theorist." He said that presenter Rose also made it clear that he believed the coronavirus "occurs naturally" and that a virus will be found to fight the virus.

In addition to the London Live decision, Ofcom also said that it issued a guide for ITV and its presenters after This morning Host Eamonn Holmes made comments last week about the unfounded conspiracy linking 5G to the spread of the coronavirus. Holmes, who clarified his comments in an apology on the air the next day, said he disagreed that "the mainstream media immediately dismissed that (5G theory) as untrue when they don't know it's not true."

"In our opinion, Eamonn Holmes 'ambiguous comments were misjudged and risked undermining viewers' confidence in the advice of public authorities and scientific evidence. His statements were also highly sensitive in view of the recent attacks on Mobile phone masts in the UK, caused by conspiracy theories linking 5G technology and the virus, "Ofcom said.