Nvidia's GeForce Now will lose access to titles from Xbox Game Studios and Warner Bros.

Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service is losing access to more titles later this month, the company announced Monday. Starting April 24, GeForce Now will no longer be able to play titles from Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment.

Without Xbox Game Studios, GeForce Now can't access popular titles like Halo: The Master Chief Collection or games in the Gears of war or Force franchises Warner Bros. games division is another popular publisher that owns the rights to series like The Batman: Arkham games developed by Rocksteady and Mortal Kombat NetherRealm titles. Codemasters is well known for developing Formula 1 branded racing titles and rally racing games under the Dirt Serie. And Klei is well known for making independent hits like Don't starve and the mark of the ninja.

"For those who leave, we will give players as much notice as possible."

The news is yet another blow to GeForce Now, which differs from Google Stadia in allowing subscribers to stream games from their existing Steam libraries on a remote PC. Nvidia's model has been controversial because it does not imply that publishers sell separate gaming licenses to access the cloud. However, due to the agreements that Nvidia has with those game publishers and probably as a precaution for license disputes, Nvidia does not support games on GeForce Now without the express permission of the publisher who owns the intellectual property.

This was not a problem when GeForce Now was free in beta form, but since its public test launch in early February, Nvidia started charging $ 4.99 a month. Publishers, including Activision Blizzard and Bethesda Softworks, began withdrawing their libraries. 2K Games also removed their titles early last month.

"As we prepare for commercial service in June, we will add and remove games until the end of May," writes Phil Eisler, vice president of GeForce Now at Nvidia, in the blog post. "Behind the scenes, we are working with digital game stores so publishers can tag their games for streaming on GeForce Now, right when they publish a game. This will help us bring more games to the library, faster, as well as provide a more stable catalog. We are transitioning as many games to GeForce Now as possible during this time. For those who are leaving, we will give players as much notice as possible. "

Nvidia says these editor removals are few and far between. Thirty of the top 40 games on Steam are supported, according to the company. GeForce Now is also gaining access to the full Assassin’s Creed and Far away Serie.

"Ubisoft is fully compatible with Nvidia's GeForce NOW with full access to our PC games from the Ubisoft Store or any compatible game store," said Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships for Ubisoft, in a statement. "We believe it is a cutting-edge service that gives current and new PC gamers a high-end experience with more choice of how and where they play their favorite games."

Nvidia has not released statistics on how many users it has. But today's blog post says that "the number of registered players [for GeForce Now] is growing in the millions."