Nicki Minaj claims her success makes it difficult for dark-skinned rappers

The raptor of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; stops at former manager Big Fendi's podcast, where they talk about his massive success and huge impacts on other rappers.

Nicki Minaj and Big Fendi recently met on their recent episode of their podcast. The "Anaconda" rapper and her former manager talked about her massive success and her impacts on other rappers.

Fendi, who helped the Trinidadian star navigate her rise to stardom, said Nicki's big hit just "made it difficult for [dark-skinned rap girls]." He noted, "I think the brown-skinned chicks worked a little harder."

He continued, "You set up a bar for brown-skinned chicks to be like because a lot of chicks back then were like, 'Oh, wow, well, Nicki poppin' right now. At least I should be trying to catch up to look like her somehow. "

According to what Fendi said, Nicki replied, "Well, I will say that dark-skinned and brown-skinned women have to work harder in any field. Just like I feel black, a black woman. I feel like if a woman White and I were going to do the same job on Wall Street, I feel like I wouldn't get the scam job just because I was black, unless I was twice and triple times smarter or twice and triple times better than her. "

"So yeah, I agree with that. Of course, it's me, so I don't feel like my complexion is the reason I did it, but I don't either. I try not to be blind or dumb. What really is happening in the world, "he added.

Later in the interview, Fendi shared that Nicki "came into the game at a time when the complexion played a role in many things," adding that "they were all about the clearest girls" in music videos.

In response, Nicki replied, "Yes, but I feel like it's changing now." She went on to say, "I feel like people are now making their business like 'melanin' and that whole trend is happening right now, which I love."