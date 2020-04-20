Nick Cordero's wife says he is recovering well after leg amputation

How Amanda Kloots said, "An eventful day in the ICU is a GOOD DAY!"

Over the weekend, the former Broadway dancer shared on social media that her famous husband, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, would do undergoing leg amputation surgery in the midst of his ongoing coronavirus battle.

"We are on Nick Day 18 being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We received some difficult news yesterday," he said Saturday on Instagram. "Basically, we had problems with his right leg with clotting and drawing blood to the toes. And that's not happening with surgery and all that."

"So they took it in blood thinners for clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other problems: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in their intestines," he continued. "So we took it off the blood thinners, but that was going to cause some clotting in the right leg again. So the right leg will be amputated today."