Nick Cordero's wife says he is recovering well after leg amputation

How Amanda Kloots said, "An eventful day in the ICU is a GOOD DAY!"
Over the weekend, the former Broadway dancer shared on social media that her famous husband, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, would do undergoing leg amputation surgery in the midst of his ongoing coronavirus battle.
"We are on Nick Day 18 being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We received some difficult news yesterday," he said Saturday on Instagram. "Basically, we had problems with his right leg with clotting and drawing blood to the toes. And that's not happening with surgery and all that."
"So they took it in blood thinners for clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other problems: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in their intestines," he continued. "So we took it off the blood thinners, but that was going to cause some clotting in the right leg again. So the right leg will be amputated today."
On Sunday morning, he told fans that he had heard from his doctor and shared that Cordero was "doing the best he could right now," noting that the surgery went well, he was recovering well, and that his internal bleeding was had calmed down. "Everything seems to calm down, which is great because it was a roller coaster ride," Kloots said sadly to the camera. "The state of mind is still super important and we are still encouraging him to wake up, so let's sing and dance at 3 p.m."
By Sunday night, Kloots shared another encouraging progress report for the day, telling fans and supporters: "An uneventful day to win the UCI is a GOOD DAY! HALLELUJAH! Nicks' body seems to be responding well." to his surgery and he is recovering well. I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low and I think we have one today. He is alive and he is recovering well.
While her husband of almost three years remains in the hospital, where he is not allowed to visit, Kloots looks positively at her future in the first house they bought together.
"House renovation progress!" He captioned the video on his Instagram account on Monday. "Buying our first home was a dream come true for Nick and me. We knew it was our home when we entered the open house and the first thing we saw was a framed photo of Elvis Presley. A sign! Our amazing contractor, Bill Bowles He has been working tirelessly to transform our little bungalow. If anyone has experience in making an ADA house comfortable and can offer any guidance, please send me a message. "
