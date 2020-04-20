Nick Cordero is "recovering well" after leg amputation, wife says

Instagram

A day earlier, Amanda Kloots revealed that her Broadway star husband would be losing her right leg after suffering a series of blood clotting problems that made her recovery from COVID-19 difficult.

Up News Info –

Broadway star Nick CorderoHealth has improved when doctors amputated his leg on Saturday (April 18, 20).

The 41-year-old singer and actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed that her husband would be losing his leg after suffering a series of blood clot issues that were hindering his recovery from COVID-19, and on Sunday he jumped on Instagram to update. to the fans. .

Explaining that Nick was "fine," Kloots added, "He is doing the best he can. The surgery went well. He is recovering well after the surgery. His blood pressure is fine. His heart is fine."

"His internal bleeding has reduced. Everything seems to have calmed down, which is great because it was a roller coaster ride."

On Saturday, she revealed that Cordero would be losing his right leg due to complications from the coronavirus.

"We received some difficult news yesterday," Kloots said in a video update. "We removed the blood thinners, but that was going to cause clotting in his right leg again, so his right leg will be amputated today."

The news came two days after Kloots suggested that she was unsure that her husband would be able to walk again due to "blood flow problems" in his leg.

That update came days after Cordero underwent emergency surgery when doctors found an infection in his lung.