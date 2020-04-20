NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Track the latest leaks, news, trade rumors before Round 1

The 2020 NFL Draft could also be renamed "To tell the truth."

This is because for NFL teams, telling the truth is both a game and serious business on draft week. Examining the half-truths and conjectures that other GMs spill into the draft sphere is part of the gig, and it's a poorly kept secret that while each team is diligently working on their draft boards, they are trying to kick other teams off the scent. at the same time. You will probably find more legitimacy in a pyramid scheme of essential oils.

That's why the rumors are rampant the week of the draft. Almost all reports of teams interested in a certain player should be taken as a grain of salt – it's the way teams operate during this time of year. It really is a smart business for a league that operates in the dark.

Case in point:

So while we wait for the Bengals to make their pick at No. 1 – spoiler alert: it's going to be Joe Burrow – Here are the latest rumors you need to know ahead of Draft 2020 NFL on April 23.

NFL Draft rumors 2020

49ers looking to change

Date: April 20th

Reported by: Adam Schefter, ESPN

With an extra first-round pick the 49ers received at the DeForest Bruckner trade, San Francisco is looking to get out of not just one of its first-round picks, but both (13 and 31).

The Broncos want to trade for a game maker

Date: April 18th

Reported by: Woody Page, Colorado Springs Gazette

The Broncos may be looking to enlist Drew Lock's help swapping for one of the best draft catchers at Jerry Jeudy. Denver is currently in 15th place in the first round and reportedly wants to jump between picks No. 8 and 10 to get Alabama's product.

Jaguars want to negotiate with Leonard Fournette

Date: April 18th

Reported by: Adam Schefter, ESPN

Leonard Fournette's tumultuous and dizzying career with the Jaguars could soon come to an end, as Jacksonville is looking to break out of the controversial running back. Fournette has dealt with injuries and a one-game suspension in his three seasons.