New strange symptoms of coronavirus have been discovered – BGR

The most common coronavirus symptoms are also found in the common cold or flu, which can make it difficult to diagnose correctly if the COVID-19 test is not available.

The disease has some symptoms of its own, such as loss of taste and smell, but also frost-like lesions and other dermatological problems.

The CDC lists "bluish lips or face,quot; as an emergency warning sign for COVID-19 that requires immediate medical attention.

The new coronavirus has some common symptoms that can be very misleading. Fever, cough, fatigue, and muscle pain are also typical of the common cold or flu, as well as chills, tremors, headaches, and sore throats. Interestingly, not all patients with a sore throat and other common symptoms have the disease, a recent study said. Shortness of breath may also appear, and respiratory problems are common for other ailments. But doctors who have observed patients with COVID-19 have been able to identify a number of other symptoms that could be indicative of a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Sudden loss of smell and taste is one of the most popular signs of COVID-19. It has been studied and explained, and is now associated with the new disease. Other neurological or cardiac manifestations have been observed in patients who may not have experienced other symptoms. And if you find frost-like skin lesions, or have bluish lips or face, then you could have COVID-19.

We have already talked about the unexpected onset of dermatological symptoms a few days ago when news emerged from France that some skin problems may be associated with the new coronavirus. Not only were frostbite injuries mentioned, but also urticaria and persistent redness. "Analysis of the many cases reported to the SNDV shows that these manifestations may be associated,quot; with the new coronavirus, the group said in an announcement. "We are alerting the public and the medical profession to detect these potentially contagious patients as quickly as possible," said a translated version of a press release.

The Spanish General Council of Official Colleges of Podiatrists also issued a statement on a strange new symptom of COVID-19. "They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) that generally appear on the toes and usually heal without leaving a mark," said a translation of the statement.

"Bluish face or lips,quot; is now a symptom that appears on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the new coronavirus Medical Daily reports.

Bluish lips or face are the type of symptom that indicates a need for immediate medical attention, the CDC explains. Other emergency warning signs for COVID-19 include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and confusion or inability to wake up; the last two are among the neurological signs that we mentioned earlier.

