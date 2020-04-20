Netflix Snap ready to launch first earnings in coronavirus era – Deadline

Netflix and Snap Inc. will report quarterly financial results on Tuesday, kicking off what is likely to be one of the most-watched earnings seasons in recent memory for the media and technology companies they manage through COVID-19.

The effects of the coronavirus will appear only in a part of the quarter from January to March, especially for companies with significant operations in the US. USA, where the effects of the pandemic began just a few weeks ago. Still, quarterly numbers, and comments from management teams, will offer the most definitive insight yet on the financial impact of the virus.

Netflix and a few other tech companies are expected to come in big numbers, and their high share prices attest to their momentum during the virus-related shutdown. With the majority of Netflix's 167 million subscribers facing some sort of stay-at-home order and high-profile titles like Tiger king and Money heist Debuting in the period, the streaming giant has solidified its position. "As an increasing number of people experience Netflix, at an especially high usage rate, they will hate coming back to life without it," Todd Juenger of Bernstein Research wrote in a note to customers this month. "Broadcast adoption will accelerate and take root even more in the culture."

Netflix's dramatic loss of earnings last summer, which caused a sustained sale of shares, seems like a distant memory. Perhaps with the intention of not committing too much, the company is projecting a total of 174 million subscribers worldwide by the end of the first quarter, with revenues reaching $ 5.7 billion and earnings per share reaching $ 1.66. Those goals are in line with Wall Street's expectations.

While the full shutdown of production is a threat to Netflix and will likely impact future quarters, its high volume of hundreds of original titles and global content cross-pollination gives it key advantages. It is widely believed on Wall Street that the streaming giant has enough scheduling to make it to the end of the year without customers feeling like the well is running low.

Also reporting on Tuesday, Snap Inc. should be a benchmark, especially for the brand's social media marketers and Hollywood content partners. In February, before western countries experienced the worst of COVID-19, Snap said it would report 225 million daily active users in the first quarter, with revenues of $ 450 million to $ 470 million. Wall Street has more modest expectations, but third-party data on quarantine media usage trends could mean Snap will extend its streak of exceeding most analyst estimates in every quarter since it went public in 2017.

Meanwhile, Amazon should also have a removal report. John Blackledge of Cowen & Co. believes his e-commerce business thrives on "vacation-like" demand, with web services and advertising that can also help deliver strong results. Amazon reports April 30, the same day as Apple, Comcast, Twitter, Imax, and Altice USA.

Hovering over the entertainment business is the question of consumer spending, which is undergoing a dramatic change due to the tens of millions of workers who have suddenly become unemployed and widespread economic uncertainty for others. A major investment bank, UBS, predicts that consumer consumption in the US USA It will decrease almost 30% in the second quarter (April to June) and 6.4% for the full calendar year.

Veteran media analysts Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson held a conference call for clients this month in an effort to assess the rapidly changing environment. Moffett said he could not imagine "any scenario in which the cutting of the cord does not accelerate," although the effects will be felt in later quarters. Nathanson said the year-round outlook for traditional media companies largely depends on when the live sport returns. The games darkened the second week of July, opening a big hole in the estimated $ 19 billion annual sports business in the US. USA. Much of that is television rights.

"I think the real risk here is that the longer it takes until the (fiscal) fourth quarter, there will be a real lack of original content production," he said. "I just don't see a lot of original content this year." Companies like WarnerMedia, Disney and Comcast, which have production capabilities as well as direct-to-consumer broadcast operations, will likely shift more programming toward streaming, he predicted. They had already been balancing loss-making startups like transmission with legacy transmission and cable operations, with the latest in secular decline but still generating significant revenue from affiliate fees and advertising. "They will rotate more to protect those (newer) businesses because they are the potential for long-term growth," Nathanson said.

These companies, unlike Netflix, will be affected by the drop in advertising revenue, as many brands withdraw campaigns entirely or reduce them. A study conducted by IAB last month showed that 70% of advertisers interviewed were adjusting advertising spending for the period from March to June. That austerity runs counter to ratings hikes across all media platforms as people take refuge in place, but acknowledges that the swan of the economy is plunging into recession. With businesses closed, except those deemed essential, the IAB study showed that shoppers anticipated spending an estimated 38% on linear TV with the biggest declines in travel and tourism, retail and restaurants. Estimated spending decreased 32% for digital video, 28% for social media, and 25% for paid search.

In late March, Twitter withdrew its first quarter revenue and profit forecast, citing the impact of the pandemic on advertising. Facebook said a day later that it was seeing slow advertising in the affected areas. Digital ads are quicker and easier to get, and the impact on streaming takes a little longer and is alleviated by the uncertainty of fronts where networks sell 70% of their inventory. With traditional performances canceled and the pilot season halted, Wall Street will be looking for executive ideas on how that will unfold. Local television station groups, while keeping hope for presidential campaign spending, will reveal the cost of their advertising operations when they report on May 6 and 7.

Disney and Comcast are receiving zero revenue from their closed theme parks, another massive success, especially for Disney, which has raised a $ 11 billion cash cushion. Investors will pay close attention to companies' available cash and debt obligations. The higher the liquidity and the lower the leverage, the better. UBS analyst John Hodulik, in a downgrade of Disney shares from "buy" to "neutral" on Monday, estimated that the company's leverage will soon increase earnings to 5.4 times, compared to the previous level of 3.7 times. The theme parks, he predicts, won't open until January. Assuming that a vaccine is not developed in the short term, "the persistent effects of the COVID-19 outbreak will be felt for several years," he wrote.

Speaking of leverage, AT&T, which is still working to pay off the debt of its $ 81 billion acquisition of Time Warner, also has a worrying amount. The company's quarterly numbers on Wednesday may shed significant light on the company's progress, or lack thereof, during the virus's outbreak.

Most media and entertainment companies have already officially warned, through SEC filings or carefully worded statements, that the pandemic will have an "un material quantified adverse impact" that has yet to be quantified. Starting tomorrow, the next harvest of earnings reports will give the first hints of how executives plan to avoid a once-routine investor question: How's business going?