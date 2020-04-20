Netflix adds a "screen lock,quot; feature to prevent accidental pauses

It can be frustrating to accidentally touch a button and spoil the playback when you watch Netflix on your phone. Fortunately, Netflix is ​​rolling out a new feature for Android devices that tries to avoid that.

This new feature, which 9to5Google Detected allows Android users to avoid accidental touches when using the Netflix mobile app. Now a "screen lock,quot; option will appear at the bottom of the screen after you start watching a TV show or movie. Enabling the screen lock will stop button prompts, such as the "Play / Pause,quot; buttons, which will help prevent you from stopping playback or accidentally enabling subtitles. If you want to deactivate the function, touch your screen and an "unlock,quot; message will appear that you will have to touch twice.

However, Android system gestures, like swipe to return, still work when the feature is enabled, so it's not completely foolproof. Although if you are someone who moves around a lot while watching, or if you have a young child watching, this feature could be a valuable tool to ensure that the program plays directly.