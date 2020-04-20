NeNe Leakes shows people that "The Real Bully,quot; is in the RHOA series

NeNe Leakes was excited to announce to her fans the other day that they can enjoy a new episode of RHOA in which she promised to show people once again who the real stalker is. Check out the NeNe message he had for his fans before the RHOA episode aired

‘TUNE IN #RHOA TONIGHT at 8pm on @bravotv AND LET ME SHOW YOU ONE MORE TIME WHO THE REAL BULLY IS, IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN AND WILL ALWAYS BE! HIT THE LINK ON MY BIO FOR MY LAST HIT … Come find this Hunni. Available on all platforms with more to come #thethreat #hbic #unstoppable #getthishunni #hunnidancechallenge #whyyoumadtho #thaboss & # 39; NeNe captioned his post.

NeNe fans showered her with love in the comments like there's no tomorrow. Someone said: ‘The Nene Forever Rhoa team is your show, don't let these people put you off. You are Queen Nene. I love you.

Another follower posted this message: "Yes, Nene, we know what is, and will always be, the deception is real with some people without friends, only alliances."

Another commenter said: ‘You always look so good year after year! Stay blessed ❤️ ’

Another Instagram installer said: Yes Yesss HUNNI! We are waiting here on iTunes and Apple Music Chile. I want to make a video. "

Someone else agreed with NeNe and said, ‘We already know, Nene. The stalker will be the victim again. I see why Marc turned his $$ away from that toxic deal. "

Another follower noted this: "You're still talking to Wendy Williams, wow, you need to learn how to choose your friends."

A fan praised NeNe and said, ‘Nene, the shadow of Real Housewives tonight is quite a handshake deal they found in the country. You're the queen !!! & # 39;

NeNe managed to provoke criticism from some of her fans after a photo she decided to share on her social media account.

People told him that his appearance is too artificial because of the eyebrows, which were too thick.



