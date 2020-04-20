NeNe Leakes Gets Massive Support From Fans After Release Of Her Song: "It Couldn't Have Been Better,quot;

NeNe Leakes released a really cool song called "Come And Get This Hunni,quot; and this was really successful, and the fans loved it. More than that, NeNe launched the Hunni Challenge, and many fans and fans sent NeNe several clips of them dancing like crazy on their song.

People turned out to be extremely supportive of NeNe, and they made sure to fill her with love in the comments.

Take a look at a photo that NeNe shared, which drew much praise and support for her projects.

& # 39; Happy Sunday! Don't let ANYONE kill your environment … all things are possible, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone commented, "Love the peace, the happiness, the joy in your heart."

A follower said to NeNe: ‘You remember that when these ladies try to attack your character. I understand how you feel. All you do is defend yourself, but be shot down for it. Love always wins. So, as Katt Williams says "Let The Hater & # 39; s Hate, That's her M F effing job,quot; ‘

Someone else said: ‘@neneleakes I'm sure your song's release was planned well in advance. But it couldn't have been timed better. I love the song. I love dance videos. They are a lot of fun. Congratulations !! 🍾 ’

A commenter told NeNe, “ You also have a great Sunday, I love your Hunni dance which gave me an idea for my friends to keep busy with a routine dance video for your dance outside of the Challenge and I'm going to post it so As soon as you're done, what's the name of your single so you can download it for your routine?

An Instagram installer said: "@neneleakes May God continue to bless you and open doors that no man can close!"

Earlier today, it was revealed that NeNe was excited to announce to his fans the other day that they could enjoy a new episode of RHOA in which he promised to show people once again who "the real stalker,quot; is.



