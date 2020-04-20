NeNe Leakes claims Kenya Moore never legally marries

Instagram

Later, during co-star Kandi Burruss' baby shower, the two Bravo personalities are also involved in a heated argument when Kenya accuses NeNe of trying to spit it out.

"The Real Housewives of AtlantaSeason 12 aired on Sunday, April 19. The explosive episode featured rivals. NeNe leaks and Kenya moore taking their flesh even further with them, arguing and throwing bomb claims at each other.

After his punches below the belt, Kenya called NeNe "a bully" who "has very few friends." That was the last straw for NeNe, who later made a shocking accusation about Kenya's marriage to her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

"I don't talk about her on the red carpets, and I can say a lot of things," began the 52-year-old Bravo personality. Hinting that Kenya and Marc were not officers, she continued: "No one has ever found Kenya's marriage license. She is not JLo (Jennifer Lopez) She is notBeyonce Knowles), and they found your marriage license but can't find yours. "

According to NeNe, he only showed that "they are not legally married." She added: "So there is nothing to get divorced. I heard it was a handshake and an agreement for them to get together and have a baby and she paid for them."

"I'm not talking about that anywhere because it's your baby," NeNe claimed. "You see me on a red carpet asking where his eggs were found, saying it was Marc's sperm and some eggs that they bought or found somewhere in the country, that's why the baby is so much like him."

She added: "I am happy that she is a mother. If she finds an egg under a chicken, I think it is great that she had a baby."

Later during Kandi Burruss' baby shower, the two were also involved in an argument when Kenya accused NeNe of trying to spit it out. Applauding, NeNe said, "If I wanted to spit on you, you would know they spit on you." Co-star Cynthia Bailey then he defended NeNe, "I saw you throwing popcorn but I didn't see you spit."

But the fight upset Kandi. "I understand this, but everyone is leaving and I never had to introduce my substitute and this takes over," he told the ladies. "I'm sick of them," he added to the producers. "It's like, 'Don't you understand that this is an important moment for me?'