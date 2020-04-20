NBCUniversal Fandango Acquires Vudu from Walmart – Deadline

Vudu, Walmart's digital movie and TV rental unit, is being acquired by NBCUniversal's Fandango division.

The news was confirmed in a blog post on the Vudu website. Comcast and NBCU were reported to be in talks earlier this year to acquire Vudu, a deal that gives the company another transmission medium as it integrates Xumo and also launches Peacock, which was launched for Comcast subscribers.

The acquisition fits the broader direction of things at NBCU. The entertainment division, working with its Philadelphia colleagues on broadband and pay-TV distribution, has recently focused on broadcasting major movie releases, including Trolls World Tour.

In a frequently asked question posted on the Vudu site, the company said that the streaming service FandangoNow and Vudu will not combine but will coexist in the short term. "Our priority is to ensure that Vudu customers and partners receive the highest level of service during this time of transition," he said. Therefore, there will be no immediate changes to any of the services. In the coming months, we will explore ways to deliver great online entertainment experiences to our valued customers. "

Streaming activity continues at full speed across the industry, with Disney and WarnerMedia joining NBCU in a direct consumer effort, and ViacomCBS and Fox Corp. piling up advertising-backed assets. Viacom bought Pluto TV in early 2019. Fox is in talks to acquire Tubi TV, another major AVOD platform.

When the Vudu talks emerged a couple of months ago, Walmart spokesman Ravi Jariawala did not confirm that the Comcast talks had paid off. "We have turned Vudu into an incredibly strong business with an installed base of more than 100,000 devices across the United States," he said. "We constantly have conversations with partners, but we don't share details of those discussions."

