N-99 mask: Ahmedabad-based textile association joins DRDO to develop N-99 masks – Latest News

The Ahmedabad Textile Industry Research Association (ATIRA), in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organization, has produced a high-quality fabric for making 99% filter efficiency masks.

ATIRA is developing the cloth material for the preparation of five lakh & # 39; N-99 & # 39; masks, which it says would be of better quality than the N-95 masks that have been in high demand in recent times in the fights coronavirus.

While the N-95 respirator can filter 95 percent of very small particles in the air, the efficiency of the N-99 mask to filter out such particles will be 99 percent.

The Ahmedabad-based textile research association claims it is the only facility in the country producing N-99 mask filter cloth.

"Ninety-nine percent filtration is the highest among all mask types available in India. Initially there were many challenges, but with the tireless efforts of our highly competent scientists and research technicians, we were able to successfully develop this fabric and produce it on a large scale, "ATIRA director Pragnesh Shah told PTI.

The N-99 mask has five layers, of which two are nano-mesh inside and three outer layers are cloth, he said.

"Currently, the filter cloth is manufactured in a state-of-the-art ATIRA facility according to WHO guidelines. The effectiveness of these masks has been recognized by the Government of India and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO)," Shah said. .

The high-quality fabric for more than 3.5 lakh masks has already been delivered to DRDO, while more material is being produced, said ATIRA deputy director Deepali Palawat, who heads the project.

"This project is the best example of collaboration and coordination with the government. It was difficult to acquire raw materials during the closure. The government has moved mountains to help us obtain raw materials and has provided full support during the closure," he said.

Palawat said it was difficult to turn the research center into a production unit, but a staff of 15 ATIRA members, including scientific officers and technicians, work 24 hours a day to comply with DRDO's order for five lakh masks.

"The DRDO is preparing these masks for officials from the Ministry of Health, doctors from the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and leading defense cadres," he said.

"We are pleased to be able to help the government and people of India during these unprecedented times. Our association with DRDO has produced something remarkable for the country," said ATIRA board member Punit Lalbhai.

ATIRA is a recognized body created here in 1947 by textile factories as an autonomous non-profit R,amp;D institution.

Its activities cover various aspects, from fiber to finished fabrics in traditional textiles, as well as technical textiles in the field of geo-textiles, nano-web technology and composites, according to the association's website.

