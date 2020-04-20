Moments when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed that they were made for each other

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were married on April 20, 2007. While the marriage was an unexpected surprise to many, the duo over the years has shown that they really are made for each other by giving us a glimpse of its incredible compatibility. Looking back on their 13-year marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya are now worshiping their parents with their daughter Aaradhya along with successfully managing their other work and family commitments. So on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, we share special photos of the lovely couple over the years. Have a look!