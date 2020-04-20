Miley Cyrus is spanked by the Easter Bunny

Miley Cyrus shared some spicy Easter pics and fans are going nuts. In one of the photos, Miley stretches out on the lap of the Easter Bunny and is slapped. Now, it's common knowledge that Santa Claus delivers gifts based on whether someone is mischievous or personable, but that's not how the Easter Bunny works. Miley has been busy with her new YouTube talk show Bright Minded and has hidden inside her California home with boyfriend Cody Simpson. Her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth now spends her days with Australian model Gabriella Brooks. Liam shared a shirtless photo for Easter and Miley shared photos of her with bunny ears and then the photo where she was hit by the Easter Bunny.

You can see the photos that Miley Cyrus shared with her 107.1 million Instagram followers in the slide player below.

In the first photo, Miley is sitting in a large Easter basket chewing on a white carrot. It was surrounded by a variety of Easter eggs in different sizes, wrapped in gold, light blue, and pink foil.

Some felt Miley's Easter photo was cute, but others said they felt being spanked by the Easter bunny was going too far.

Cody and Miley have been together for quite some time and spent the holidays together. They spent Thanksgiving with their family and have been virtually inseparable, even when they were miles away. They used social media to keep in touch, and now that the Coronavirus pandemic has blocked the world and closed borders, Cody decided to come out of the crisis with Miley.

Miley and Cody seem to be having a wonderful relationship and they seem to be madly in love with each other. They are often seen together on Instagram and can barely keep their hands off.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were in an on-off relationship for ten years. There doesn't seem to be any sign that the two are back together.

Although Miley and Cody seem madly in love, there is nothing to indicate that the two plan to make things official by getting married.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLff194f8f5d5b055964cd1726e98cb5ed24% %MINIFYHTMLff194f8f5d5b055964cd1726e98cb5ed24%

What do you think of the photo of Miley with the Easter Bunny?



Post views:

0 0