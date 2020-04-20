Microsoft's new "Plasma Bot,quot; tool will allow coronavirus survivors to fight the virus – BGR

Microsoft today announced a new "Plasma Bot,quot; tool to help find eligible coronavirus recovered patients to donate their plasma.

Antibodies found in a recovered COVID-19 patient are being used to create therapy for current coronavirus patients

Several technology companies in recent weeks have dedicated significant resources to the ongoing fight against coronavirus. Earlier this month, for example, Apple and Google announced an ambitious subscription program, which works via Bluetooth, that will allow users to see if they have been in close contact with someone who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

More recently, Microsoft today launched a new online detection tool called the CoVIg-19 Plasma Bot that helps people determine if they are eligible to donate their plasma for coronavirus research purposes. In particular, Microsoft's efforts here are part of the broader CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance that is comprised of a number of highly recognized biotech companies.

So why is donating plasma so important in the fight against coronavirus? Well, as Microsoft points out in a blog post on the subject, when a immune system finds a virus like COVID-19, the body naturally produces antibodies to attack it. If a person manages to recover from the virus, the antibodies can still be found in the blood. And that is exactly what scientists and researchers want to study.

Fortunately, as the human immune system learns to fight the disease and people recover, we see some very promising ways that the antibodies naturally produced by people, which are present in convalescent plasma, can be used as a treatment for others. The use of convalescent plasma is a technique that dates back to the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic and was most recently effective during the SARS outbreak. Today, there is mounting clinical evidence that plasma collected from those who have recovered from COVID-19 can be used to treat sick patients with COVID-19.

While similar plasma-targeted therapies focus on blood transfusions, the goal of the aforementioned CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance is somewhat different. Specifically, the ultimate goal here is to create a therapy called polyclonal hyperimmune globulin (H-Ig) that would be comprised of pooled "multiple plasma donations." Accordingly, Microsoft notes that the antibodies can "concentrate at consistent and reliable levels, meaning that the drug can be administered in lower volumes and therefore would probably take less time to administer to patients than plasma."

If everything goes according to plan, the therapy will undergo clinical trials as early as this summer.

Microsoft adds:

The H-Ig process also minimizes the risk of any known viruses or bacteria passing from the donor to the patient, thanks to the rigorous virus inactivation and removal steps that are integrated into the plasma product manufacturing process. Finally, H-Ig also has a longer shelf life, allowing for easier storage and shipping for any future outbreaks. These attributes also make H-Ig relatively easy for hospitals to administer and distribute this potentially life-saving medicine to patients.

This all sounds encouraging, but of course you need a sufficient amount of plasma to get started. And this is where the Microsoft Plasma Bot comes into play. Plasma Bot allows users to answer a series of simple questions to see if they are eligible to donate their plasma. If an individual is deemed to be eligible, or even likely to be eligible, the tool will provide you with a list of nearby plasma collection centers that you can visit.

