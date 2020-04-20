Microsoft prepares to launch Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

Microsoft is preparing to unveil its Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 hardware. Recent leaks from retailers have hinted that Microsoft plans to use the latest 10th generation Intel processors in the Surface Book 3, along with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Rumors also suggest that Microsoft is switching to Nvidia's Quadro graphics chips on some Surface Book 3 models. The change will mean that Surface Book 3 will better suit 3D animators, designers, and engineers who rely on the power of Quadro graphics cards. which are optimized for a series of professional applications instead of games.

Microsoft is also preparing a Surface Go 2, a successor to its popular smaller tablet. The retailers' leaks have also hinted that Microsoft will offer a model with an Intel Core m3, along with the typical Intel Pentium Gold processor option. Windows Central reports that the Surface Go 2 will also include a larger 10.5-inch screen, with slightly smaller bezels that are more similar to those found on the Surface Laptop 3.

However, the exterior size is said to be the same as the original Surface Go, so existing accessories and the Surface Go's type cover will work on the Surface Go 2. The Intel Core m3 model will also include 8GB of RAM, 128 GB storage and optional LTE connectivity.

Microsoft plans to unveil its new Surface hardware next month, according to sources familiar with the company's plans. Those plans could change due to the pandemic, but Microsoft has been working on these new devices for quite some time.