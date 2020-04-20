Prayers: Roommates, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the family of William Garrison, who lost his life to the coronavirus, just a few weeks before he was scheduled to be released from prison.

According to CNN, Garrison spent 44 years in prison for first-degree murder, and was scheduled to be paroled in just a few weeks. Apparently, without knowing it, he contracted COVID-19 during his last weeks behind bars, and died without even having any symptoms.

"He had no symptoms to report to us, and our nursing staff had been going from cell to cell, checking on the prisoners if they were okay, and it was okay," said Chris Gautz, spokesman for the department of corrections.

Garrison was sentenced at the age of 16, after a shooting during a 1976 armed robber, said Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for the Wayne Country Attorney's Office. The Corrections Department reportedly "tried to put him on probation earlier this year, and refused to leave prison," Gautz said.

Garrison Sid reportedly would prefer to wait until his maximum sentence is served so that he would not have to be under supervision in the form of probation when he was released.

"I didn't want to be on probation, I wanted to wait and be completely free of supervision in September," said Gautz. "We went back to him and told him that we would still like to put him on probation given his age and our concern that he would contract the virus."

The department reportedly asked the prosecutor's office to waive the mandatory 28-day waiting period, but Garrison unfortunately passed away five days later, before the prosecutor's office could respond.

He was reportedly tested for COVID-19 after his death,

"We did everything we could to get it out," Gautz said.

Please keep your family in your prayers, Roomies.