Meghan Markle's accessories are a sweet nod to Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle is giving my husband a subtle and elegant wink Prince harry and his son Archie Harrison.
In a new look at the realization of the Elephant In the film, the Duchess of Sussex wears two gold pendants that honor the two most important men in her life. Fans of the first Suits The star noted that Meghan wears the Vanessa Coin Zodiac necklace with a Taurus charm from Suetables, a charming Canadian brand. She layered this $ 39 gem with a longer 10k gold chain and a 10k gold Shirley horoscope pendant personalized with Prince Harry's Virgo star sign.
Although the duchess made reference to her husband and son, she did not speak about the couple in her movie for the Elephant movie. For the most part, the 38-year-old man focused on the need to protect these "majestic,quot; animals. "We see in this film how remarkable they are: their memories are amazing, the close connection of what they have heard, the protection of their young people. I think they are much more similar to us than different," he said.
Projects like these have kept the mother relatively busy since she resigned as a primary member of the Royal Family. She and the Prince continue to dedicate time and effort to causes close to their hearts, even when the coronavirus pandemic has stopped public events.
Meghan and Harry, like the rest of us, have adapted to the times and instead talk to their followers through Zoom and have even delivered meals to those in need, while practicing the rules of social estrangement, of course. "They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable clients, people who have compromised the immune system and who are most likely to contract the coronavirus," said the executive director of Project Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News about the experience.
Ayoub added that Meghan and Harry "liked it so much (volunteering)" that they came back the next day to help again.
When the duke and duchess are not helping others, they return to their Los Angeles residence, where they spend a lot of quality time with Archie. A source previously told E!, "Like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family. They are trying to make the most of it and enjoy all the time together as a family."
