Meghan Markle's accessories are a sweet nod to Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan and Harry, like the rest of us, have adapted to the times and instead talk to their followers through Zoom and have even delivered meals to those in need, while practicing the rules of social estrangement, of course. "They were completely down to earth and interested in helping our most vulnerable clients, people who have compromised the immune system and who are most likely to contract the coronavirus," said the executive director of Project Angel Food. Richard Ayoub he said to E! News about the experience.

Ayoub added that Meghan and Harry "liked it so much (volunteering)" that they came back the next day to help again.

When the duke and duchess are not helping others, they return to their Los Angeles residence, where they spend a lot of quality time with Archie. A source previously told E!, "Like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family. They are trying to make the most of it and enjoy all the time together as a family."