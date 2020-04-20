Meghan Markle reflects on the elephant experience in new video

Meghan Markle It was briefly back on our TV screens.
Just over a month from Suits alum and Prince harryThe final royal engagement of members of the royal family working as members of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is once again the center of attention for a very special project. Last month, it was announced that the former actress had narrated the Disneynature documentary, Elephant, which began airing on Disney + on April 3.
"In recognition of Elephant, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization that works in Botswana to ensure that people and elephants thrive, "Disney said in a statement." Wildlife conflict through education, economic development and solutions that redirect elephant migration away from people or provide communities with tools that help protect themselves and their property when elephants are nearby. "
Fans may remember that Botswana is a special place in Markle and Prince harryThe common life considers it as a second home and the couple previously vacationed there before committing. Over the years, they have expressed their shared passion for elephant conservation. She spoke about animals once again in a feature recently released for the film, which was filmed last summer and broadcast on Good morning america On Monday in the morning.
"I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the elephant story to life," she said. "I have been very lucky to be able to have a hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," said Markle, referring to her work with her famous husband and Elephants Without Borders in 2017. "When you spend time connecting with them and other wildlife , you really understand that we have a role to play in its preservation and safety. "
"These creatures are so majestic and, at the same time, so sensitive and so connected," Markle described in the article. "We see in this film how remarkable they are: their memories are amazing, the close connection of their ears, the protection of their young people. I think they are much more like us than they are different."
As she expressed, "I hope that when people watch this movie, they realize how connected we all are and if we were more aware of the obstacles they face, I think we would take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different. "
Earlier this year, the couple was seen in a resurgent video pitching Markle for the voiceover work for Jon Favreau and CEO of Disney Bob Iger at the July 2019 premiere of The Lion King. Around the time of the reappearance of the images, the duchess was reported to have signed a project with Disney in exchange for a donation to an elephant charity.
