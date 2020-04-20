Meghan Markle reflects on the elephant experience in new video

Meghan Markle It was briefly back on our TV screens.

Just over a month from Suits alum and Prince harryThe final royal engagement of members of the royal family working as members of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is once again the center of attention for a very special project. Last month, it was announced that the former actress had narrated the Disneynature documentary, Elephant, which began airing on Disney + on April 3.

"In recognition of Elephant, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization that works in Botswana to ensure that people and elephants thrive, "Disney said in a statement." Wildlife conflict through education, economic development and solutions that redirect elephant migration away from people or provide communities with tools that help protect themselves and their property when elephants are nearby. "

Fans may remember that Botswana is a special place in Markle and Prince harryThe common life considers it as a second home and the couple previously vacationed there before committing. Over the years, they have expressed their shared passion for elephant conservation. She spoke about animals once again in a feature recently released for the film, which was filmed last summer and broadcast on Good morning america On Monday in the morning.