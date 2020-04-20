Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's text messages to their father revealed

How Meghan MarkleThe legal battle with the British press continues, text messages have been revealed that the royal couple sent to their father.

In a new response, court documents filed in the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and obtained by E! News, Markle tries to make things clear in his communication with his father, Thomas Markle, in the "period prior to the wedding,quot;.

As a result, the presentation lists the text messages sent to his father just days before his royal wedding on May 19, 2018, including one Prince harryWritten on Meghan's phone on May 14, 2018 after Thomas allegedly apologized and confirmed that he would not be attending via text message and then did not answer multiple phone calls.

"Tom, this is Harry and I'm going to call you right now. Please answer, thank you." / "Tom, Harry again! I really need to talk to you. You don't need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but we're going public,quot; just it will worsen the situation. If you love Meg and want to get it right, give me a call as there are two other options that don't mean you have to talk to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. Then please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not mad, we just need to talk to you. Thanks "/" Oh, talking to the press will backfire, trust me, Tom. Only we can help you as we've been trying since day 1, "Harry's texts read, according to court documents.