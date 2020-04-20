Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's text messages to their father revealed

How Meghan MarkleThe legal battle with the British press continues, text messages have been revealed that the royal couple sent to their father.
In a new response, court documents filed in the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers and obtained by E! News, Markle tries to make things clear in his communication with his father, Thomas Markle, in the "period prior to the wedding,quot;.
As a result, the presentation lists the text messages sent to his father just days before his royal wedding on May 19, 2018, including one Prince harryWritten on Meghan's phone on May 14, 2018 after Thomas allegedly apologized and confirmed that he would not be attending via text message and then did not answer multiple phone calls.
"Tom, this is Harry and I'm going to call you right now. Please answer, thank you." / "Tom, Harry again! I really need to talk to you. You don't need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but we're going public,quot; just it will worsen the situation. If you love Meg and want to get it right, give me a call as there are two other options that don't mean you have to talk to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. Then please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not mad, we just need to talk to you. Thanks "/" Oh, talking to the press will backfire, trust me, Tom. Only we can help you as we've been trying since day 1, "Harry's texts read, according to court documents.
The documents also note that the Duchess of Sussex learned that her father suffered a heart attack when she told TMZ. A day after the report, on May 15, 2018, Meghan said in a text message: "I have been contacting you all weekend, but you are not answering any of our calls or answering any messages … Very concerned about his health and safety, and we have taken every step to protect him, but I'm not sure what else we can do if he doesn't respond … Need help? Can we send the security team back? I'm sorry to hear you're in the hospital but you need to get in touch with us … What hospital are you in? "
Shortly after, he sent another text message, according to the documents, which said: "Harry and I made a decision today and we are sending the same types of security that you declined this weekend to be present on the ground to make sure that you are sure … they will be at your disposal as soon as you need them. Call as soon as possible … this is all incredibly worrying, but your health is the most important thing. " According to the documents, his father said in response that he would be in the hospital for a few days and rejected the offer of security.
The documents also state that Meghan received a missed call at 4:57 a.m. from his father on the morning of his wedding, but he did not receive any text messages or more missed calls from him afterward and they finally did not speak before his wedding. As fans probably remember, Thomas did not finally attend the wedding or escort his daughter down the aisle.
More than six months have passed since Prince Harry spoke out against the "ruthless campaign,quot; launched against his wife and announced that they would take legal action after The mail on Sunday he published parts of his private letter to his father.
"This particular legal action depends on an incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behavior by the British tabloid media. The content of a private letter was intentionally destructively illegally published to manipulate you, the reader and promote the agenda. divisive of the media group in question, "Harry said in a statement in October 2019." In addition to the illegal publication of this private document, he was deliberately misled by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies that they hide. I had perpetuated for over a year. "
At that time, a spokesperson for The mail on Sunday he said to E! News release: "The Mail on Sunday endorses the story it published and will vigorously defend this case. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess's letter has been edited in any way that has changed its meaning."
