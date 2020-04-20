Meet the mother and daughter duos of sMothered Season 2

They are back! TLC announced a new season of sMothered, the reality show about mother and daughter duos that are, well, very close, will arrive on Sunday, May 24.

The series follows the lives of six mother and daughter couples with undeniable ties. And for the second season, TLC is featuring couples who make the closeness of the season stars seem tame.

"From the beginning, the ladies of sMothered made an excellent first impression on our viewers " Howard Lee, president and CEO of TLC, said in a statement. "The love that these mothers and daughters have for each other is amazing, but intimate, identifiable and totally loving."