Meet Michal Jordan, the hockey player who can't shake Michael Jordan's confusion

The Last Dance, the ESPN documentary about the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, revealed that the rapper / actor Common once forged the signature of Michael Jordan, and misspelled it. Of course, there are many ways to spell Michael. There are Micheal (as Canucks & # 39; Ferland) and Mychael (as Canadian composer Danna). And then there is Michal, like in Rozsival, Neuvirth, Kempny.

In fairness, Common should have known better. I mean, there is only one Michael Jordan … right?

Well, for this Michal Jordan, the confusions, and the comparisons, are always there.

Not so fast sports fans. He meets Michal Jordan hockey, who is pronounced Mick-kahl Yor-dahn, by the way.

Where is Michal Jordan from?

Hailing from Zlin, Czech Republic, this Michal Jordan was born in 1990, long after the other guy was an established household name. Could he have been named after the 1985 Sporting News Rookie of the Year and Sporting News MVP of '88 and '39?

He has represented the Czech Republic in multiple international tournaments, including the 2018 Olympics, where they finished fourth, and captained the 2010 Czech team at the IIHF World Juniors Championship.

Who has Michal Jordan played for?

Drafted 105th overall (fourth round) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2008, the defender spent three seasons in the OHL before signing an entry-level contract at the end of the 2009-10 season. Over the course of his youth career, split between Windsor and Plymouth, he scored 102 points (31 goals, 71 assists) in 160 regular season games.

Professional hockey statistics

SEASON EQUIPMENT GP G-A-PTS 2010-11 Charlotte (AHL) 67 4-14-18 2011-12 Charlotte 76 4-18-22 2012-13 Carolina (NHL) 5 5 0-0-0 2013-14 Charlotte 70 4-21-25 2014-15 Carolina 38 2-4-6 Charlotte 30 2-9-11 2015-16 Carolina 36 1-0-1 Charlotte 4 4 3-0-3 2016-17 Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) 27 2-5-7 2017-18 Amur Khabarovsk (KHL) 48 2-6-8 2018-19 Amur Khabarovsk 54 2-13-15 2019-20 Amur Khabarovsk 61 11-11-18

Jordan made his NHL debut on February 14, 2013 against the Maple Leafs and scored his first NHL goal one year and two days later, on February 16 in Ottawa. Fun fact about Jordan, all three of his NHL career goals occurred in February.

Before the start of the 2014-15 season, Jordan was named captain of Charlotte Checkers, the Carolina AHL team. In October 2016, he left Carolina and signed with KHL and has spent the last four seasons in the league, first with Ak Bars Kazan and the last three with Amur Khabarovsk.

Michal Jordan vs. Michael Jordan

Back in the United States and Michael Jordan jokes again. How I missed that over the summer. No 😃 – Michal Jordan (@ TheBigCzech23) September 7, 2014

Bill Peters' allegations

In late November, amid Bill Peters' racial accusations, Jordan took to Twitter and accused his former coach of kicking and hitting him on the bench.

1) Never give the person anything bad, but you get what you deserve Bill. After years of coming to the NHL, I had the experience with the worst coach of all time, kicking myself and hitting another player in the head during the game … – Michal Jordan (@ TheBigCzech23) November 26, 2019

2) Then he pretended that nothing had happened … he couldn't believe what could happen in the best league … happy that he didn't have to go through that in the basics every day. – Michal Jordan (@ TheBigCzech23) November 26, 2019

Current Hurricane head coach Rod Brind & # 39; Amour confirmed that the allegations were true the next day for the media. Peters stepped down as Flames' head coach on November 29 and was recently hired to train the Yekaterinburg Actor at the KHL.