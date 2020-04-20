Marlo Hampton wants Kenya Moore to prove the validity of her marriage to Marc Daly amid the rumors. It is false!

Following the dramatically explosive episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta during which the validity of the marriage of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly was questioned, Marlo Hampton spoke to HollywoodLife, revealing his hopes that Kenya & # 39; would not lie to (fans) & # 39 ;. That said, Marlo challenged his co-star during the interview, to refute all of those false speculations about marriage.

It all started with NeNe Leakes bringing out the rumors about Kenya and Marc's marriage license that was supposedly never found.

Now, Marlo told HollywoodLife, "I hope and pray that you are not lying to our fans and to all of us about being married because that would be horrible, but you have lied long before, right?" With fake relationships and fake loot, so I don't know. "

Still, although she pointed to some cases where Kenya was not one hundred percent truthful in the past, she told the news outlet that she still hopes the co-star doesn't lie about her marriage.

"I just hope she isn't lying, but it's really weird that Kenya is such a receptive girl." Now look at this meeting; she will come with so many receipts to the people. But I wonder, are you going to come with a receipt that you're really married? So it's like, come with your receipts too! Come play, "Marlo challenged the other housewife.

He also mentioned that everyone else on the show is ready right now to set the record straight on the drama of the past.

There has definitely been a lot of that! Just yesterday, NeNe Leakes was on the phone with Wendy Williams when she suggested that Kenya and Marc's marriage were invalid.

License No one has ever found Kenya's marriage license. They are not legally married, so there is nothing to divorce from, "he told the show's host and close friend.



Post views:

0 0