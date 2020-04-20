Marc Daly of RHOA writes an open letter to the coronavirus

Marc Daly, the separated husband of Kenya Moore, visited Instagram to write an open letter to the coronavirus.

Daly posted the open letter on her Soco BK Instagram account.

"Dear COVID-19,

You have come to our shores and you have wreaked havoc. We have lost friends, family and colleagues due to its destructiveness. Know this … you WILL NOT win this fight. You will not change the greatness of our human spirit. The best parts of all of us. You may win some battles, but the war is far from over. We will unite as an unwavering band of brothers and sisters and help each other overcome this. Each one of us, each creed and race, united by the hand for a goal … a life worth living with meaning and substance, a life with love and happiness. So you keep trying to break us. We have overcome the worst and have risen again better than before. We will rise from this pandemic better than ever before. Trust and believe that. Greetings, Marc Daly, "says the letter, adding:" To everyone dealing with the effects of the coronavirus, know that you are not alone. We are with you in mind, body and spirit. Stay blessed and strong. "

Daly appeared on the list as one of the most hated husbands in the Bravo franchise after his disrespectful treatment of his wife, Kenya.

Last week, Kenya revealed that they are trying to fix their marriage.