Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro review: the best way to turn an iPad into a laptop

At first glance, Apple's new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro seems like exactly what so many people have been asking for: a well-made keyboard case with a trackpad that finally lets you use the iPad as a kind of laptop.

After trying it out over the weekend, I will tell you that it does just that admirably. It's a beautiful, well-made keyboard case that's nice to type on and makes a lot of work on the iPad much more convenient, or at least familiar. It's also expensive, starting at $ 299 for the 11-inch version and $ 349 for the 12.9-inch version. (An entry-level iPad, yes, a full iPad will cost you $ 329 before any discounts, for reference.)

So yes, finally, the Magic Keyboard allows you to use your iPad Pro like a traditional laptop. It does exactly what it was designed to do, and it does it very well. I'm not sure it's the right design in the first place.

Good material Great writing experience

Excellent trackpad

Strong Bad things Heavy and thick

Very expensive

No function row

Keyboard

The most important part of any keyboard case is the keyboard, and I am happy to report that it is good. Apple calls it Magic Keyboard, which, in part, is meant to let you know that it uses the same scissor switch mechanism you'll find in its other Magic Keyboards for the iMac and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This is not the dreaded butterfly switch keyboard from previous MacBook Pros, nor is it the fabric covered keyboard that is still in Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro.

There is a good key course and a relatively satisfying shot. In fact, I think Apple may have explicitly decided to forgo the cult of thinness for this product to improve keyboard feel.

However, this is not identical to the new Magic Keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The keys have a little wobble, but not enough to be a concern. I only notice it here if you were thinking the brand meant it exactly matched that MacBook Pro.

The keyboard feel is great, but lacks a row of functions

In the first of several "finally,quot; for the iPad, the keys are also backlit. They adjust automatically based on ambient lighting conditions, and were exactly the right brightness most of the time. However, if you only want to disable them if you're watching a movie in the dark or something, then you're in trouble.

To fix it, you need to go to the iPad settings app, then search General, then Hardware keyboard and just so you can adjust the brightness with a slider. While there, you may also want to remap one of your keys to Esc (I use caps lock) because there is no Esc key here.

Both of these annoyances could have been resolved instantly and instantly if Apple had simply put a row of function keys on top of the row of numbers. There are many buttons throughout the system that would be useful there! Music, volume, screen and keyboard brightness controls, home, multitasking, search – all the things for which it would be convenient to have dedicated buttons.

After giving up and providing a shell design and a trackpad, leaving the Esc key and a row of functions out, seems stubborn. It will keep coming (or sliding) to the Control Center to manage essential functions all the time.

The trackpad

The trackpad is good. That is really the TL; DR of it. It's quite small, of course, and if you're used to the spacious trackpads on MacBooks, you'll probably feel absolutely small. In the 12.9-inch unit I'm reviewing, it's almost exactly the same size as my Surface Pro's touchpad, so it was familiar to me, at least.

But the Magic Keyboard trackpad is better than the Surface because it allows you to click anywhere on the trackpad, not just the middle or bottom. It is also smooth, accurate and there is no lag on iPadOS.

Trackpad compatibility on iPadOS is excellent, by the way. The cursor is a small dot most of the time, but it changes quickly to a traditional text cursor when appropriate. It also expands to become the size of user interface elements, such as buttons or icons, that conform to them when you zoom in. That sounds annoying (and you can turn it off), but I quickly loved it.

Beyond clicking, scrolling, and highlighting text, you can use the touchpad to navigate the system. Use three fingers to scroll home and multitask, or left and right to switch between recent apps.

Trackpad compatibility on iPadOS is great, but it has a long way to go in third-party apps

The only place where you feel a little off is when you drag the cursor to the edge of the screen. You can drag "beyond,quot; that border to swipe on various things like the dock, the Notification Center, the Control Center, or your Slide Over apps. You get used to it, but it's the only time things on screen move in the opposite direction of your fingers.

Now the trackpad support on iPadOS and within Apple apps is excellent, but the trackpad support on a lot of third party apps is absolutely no. Any app that doesn't use Apple's standard APIs to create buttons or text views feels out of place with the trackpad. Things you can swipe with your finger can't swipe with the touchpad, text selection can be a fiasco, and the cursor doesn't always do its shape-shifting tricks. Google apps are particularly to blame here, but they are far from the only ones.

Build quality and design

The Magic Keyboard is built like a tank. However, that is both a blessing and a curse. There is almost zero flex on the keyboard deck. Everything is stable in your lap and very well balanced. It is not tippy at all.

That balance probably comes in part from the Magic Keyboard's most unique design element: the floating display. The iPad doesn't just tilt from the back of the keyboard deck like your laptop; floats a little bit it's pretty pretty

It also has the added benefit of moving the screen much closer to your face when you are working and also to your fingers when you want to reach the touch screen. It's also not something I would have told you I wanted, but it turns out I really did.

All the action of opening it and placing it at an angle in its floating position is a smooth movement. You definitely need two hands to do it, but doing a one-finger lift was probably never on the cards in the first place. One thing you can do with one hand is take the iPad out of the Magic Keyboard when it's open, making it easy to take advantage of the versatility an iPad has over a laptop.

You can tilt the screen 90 to 130 degrees, which sounds good on paper. But in practice, 130 degrees is not enough. It can feel tight, especially if you're used to pushing the screen of a laptop when it's on your lap.

There is a USB-C port on the side of the hinge, but it only performs the direct transfer, not the data transfer. That means if you plan to use an external display or USB hub with the iPad, you're still stuck with pendant adapters on the side of the tablet. But it doesn't seem to charge much slower than just plugging it directly into the USB-C port on the iPad, and more importantly, it's much better to have a cable back and out of the way if you're just charging.

But going back to the tank analogy: I don't do it (excuse the pun) lightly. The magic keyboard is heavy – So heavy that when I asked Apple about the official weight for both sizes, the company declined to share.

According to my kitchen scale, then, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard weighs just three pounds, about 25 percent heavier than the iPad Pro with the old Smart Keyboard. Three pounds is the same weight as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and heavier than the new MacBook Air.

As I mentioned earlier, the Magic Keyboard is also quite thick. For the writing experience, that's great. For my bag, it is not. The entire kit is thicker than my 13-inch MacBook Pro when closed. Of course, neither the MacBook Pro nor the MacBook Air can be cut in half its thickness or weight when I just want to sit on the couch and watch YouTube, but the iPad Pro can only get rid of the Magic Keyboard and be an iPad.

Look, I'm going to make a comparison here that I know is going to upset a lot of people, but I think it's instructive. I have Microsoft's Surface Pro X, which has a 13-inch screen, LTE, and runs Windows on ARM. Depending on your setups, the price of the Surface Pro X and its keyboard is more or less comparable to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a magic keyboard. There are 5,000 words I could write comparing their differences in the software ecosystem, but let's talk about hardware here.

The screens are approximately the same size. Trackpads are also the same size. The Surface keyboard has a row of functions and also allows you to tilt it a bit. But it is a little more uncomfortable on your lap. However, Surface allows you to tilt the screen to virtually any angle, even almost completely flat. Surface also allows you to flip the keyboard underneath so you can hold the tablet and watch movies. When closed with the keyboard connected, the surface is thinner. The Surface with its keyboard is lighter than the iPad with its keyboard. The Surface webcam is placed in the upper center of the screen rather than on the side.

I point this out so as not to say that Surface Pro X is better. (That's more a matter of software and ecosystem.) The surface hardware It is best suited for a wide range of laptop and tablet tasks, but its software is truly the best for a laptop. The iPad software It's great for a wide range of tablet and laptop tasks, but the Magic Keyboard hardware is truly the best for a laptop.

What I'm trying to say is that hardware design is not inevitable. Apple made decisions with the iPad Pro. It chose where to place the smart connector. He chose where to put the webcam. He decided not to put a support foot on it. He decided to design the Magic Keyboard the way he did.

These are all rational choices, but they have real consequences for ergonomics. The Magic Keyboard makes the iPad a great laptop, though it's a bit heavier and thicker than you'd expect. But for me, the goal of the iPad is that it's not a laptop.

In recent years, there has been an ongoing discussion about whether the iPad is a computer, at least what kind of computer it should be. Therefore, it is natural to ask if the Magic Keyboard makes the iPad a better computer. That is the wrong question.

The correct question is whether the Magic Keyboard makes the iPad better iPad.

The iPad Pro is by far the most versatile display I have. It is incredibly portable. I use it as a laptop when I'm sitting at my desk or lounging in a chair. I watch movies about it. I read books. I use it as a second monitor for my MacBook via Sidecar. I use it just sitting as a second computer for little things when my MacBook is overloaded. And while I'm not a big stylus user, propping up the iPad at a shallow angle for drawing is something else a MacBook can't do. Hell: Now that there's trackpad support, you can hook it up to an external monitor and use it as a literal desktop machine, like a Mac mini but with iPadOS.

Magic Keyboard enhances the iPad experience in just a handful of ways

The Magic Keyboard only improves a handful of those situations. It's an incredibly good, albeit expensive and heavy, way to use your iPad Pro like a laptop. If that's what you want, this is a great update on what was available before, and you'll love it. But what makes the iPad great is that it's plus than a laptop

For all the other things I want to do with my iPad, the Magic Keyboard's ergonomics are noticeably worse, so it's nice that it is so easy to remove the iPad and use it without a case. Makes the iPad a better iPad by its absence.

Despite all its flaws, Microsoft Surface looks like it was designed from the start to have a detachable keyboard. The iPad doesn't, and even the very good Magic Keyboard can't change that.