Louis Theroux to Present BBC Podcast on Mindhouse's First Commission – Deadline

Louis Theroux will interview celebrities for his first radio series and podcast, Punished with louis theroux. BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds are also the first commission for their new production team, Mindhouse Productions, which last week signed a first deal with BBC Studios.

Twenty years after his When Louis met … series on the BBC, in which he followed people like Simon Cowell's former public relations guru Max Clifford, Theroux returns to the celebrity world interviewing characters like Lenny Henry, Boy George and Miriam Margolyes in hour-long episodes of duration. The series will launch on April 27 on BBC Sounds with an episode featuring documentary filmmaker Jon Ronson.

"It has been an opportunity to talk to people I admire and have in-depth conversations with them, about their lives, their careers and their most intimate feelings," said Theroux. “Doing a podcast and a radio series is very different from my usual way of working. And for that reason, I found it very fun and refreshing. "

Rhian Roberts, Radio 4 commissioner for digital and podcasts, said: “Surprisingly, given his famous interview and voice style, Louis never had a podcast or radio series, so we couldn't be happier to welcome him to Radio 4. It seems like a great pleasure these days to settle down with a podcast full of warmth and mischief, and a lot of insight. "