Losharik's Deadly Submarine Fire and Russia's Secret Underwater Agenda

With all that naval power, the fastest way for Russia to surprise the United States would be to move from the Arctic to the North Atlantic, said Heather A. Conley, senior vice president for Europe, Eurasia and the Arctic at the Strategy Center. and international studies.

"It really is becoming a much more dynamic area," said Conley. "It appears we are updating,quot; The Hunt for Red October "."

There's also an eye to economic profit, Conley said: Russia has made no secret of its desire to control a northern sea route through the Arctic as the ice recedes due to climate change and to expand its oil and gas production.

In the past five years, 14 airfields have been opened or rebuilt along the Northern Sea Route; Three fully autonomous bases have been opened in the Arctic archipelagos. Billions of dollars have been spent on fields for gas production on the Yamal Peninsula, where total volumes are estimated at nearly 17 trillion cubic meters. Yamal natural gas will eventually feed the pipeline that is now being built across the Baltic Sea to supply Western Europe.

Still, with the extreme difficulty of recovering oil and gas north of the Yamal, and the unknowns of tourism and foreign shipping, the economy may not fit for another half century, if so, said Andreas Osthagen, senior researcher at the Institute Fridtjof Nansen, near Oslo, and author of "Coast Guard and Ocean Policy in the Arctic,quot;.

Beyond Russia's need to protect the nuclear deterrent itself, the key to understanding Russia's keen interest in the Arctic, Professor Zysk said, is to consider what Moscow doesn't want to do: engage directly in any protracted conflict. with NATO. Russia knows that it does not have the resources to win that kind of conflict, Professor Zysk said.

For that reason, no matter where a conflict begins, he said, "Russia would do anything to maintain the strategic initiative." She said: "The superiority of information comes here."