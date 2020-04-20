Lizzo publishes a sexy video celebrating body positivity: "Hate myself was starting to scare me,quot;

Roommates, Lizzo has made it very clear that self-love and body positivity are as important to her as her music, which is why her latest social media post is sure to make her fans happy. She recently posted a video of herself wearing lingerie with a very powerful message attached, one she hopes can help those struggling with their own image during quarantine.

Despite her criticism and the hatred she receives from online trolls, that hasn't stopped Lizzo from embracing her beauty and body in whatever way she sees fit. This body positivity is just one of the reasons why her fans love her so much. He probably had them in mind when he posted his latest video on Instagram.

While wearing black lingerie, Lizzo captioned her video with the following message:

"It have been a long day 😫 🍑🤎 Focus on a part of your body that you don't like about yourself and show it a little love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health problems because we can't go out and do our normal coping / self-care routines … self-hatred was beginning to creep in, but I have to remember it. "

Just last week, fans were coming to Lizzo's defense after it initially seemed like Diddy was protecting her when he stopped him from twerking during his dance while allowing Draya Michele to do the same. Diddy then clarified that his reasoning was due to Lizzo's choice of song, which was Moneybagg's "1,2,3,quot; Me and all of the song's curses.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!