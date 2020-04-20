Lisa will not take no for an answer before 90 days

Geoffrey and Varya

After Geoffrey revealed that he previously spent 30 months in federal prison on drug charges, Varya told him he needed space. She agreed to see him again, if he told his mother and brother about his past. "I'm sorry I didn't tell you, and I'm sorry about my past, too. All I know is that my past is in the past," he told Varya. But will the past destroy his future, he wondered?

Varya's mother and brother were shocked. Her mother said she does not support Varya going to the United States with Geoffrey. "This is exactly what I was afraid of," said her mother.

Stephanie and Erika

In Australia, Erika and Stephanie continued to fight. After Erika returned the next morning with flowers and they discussed their fight the night before, Stephanie's trust issues and the party and the conflict to come. While meeting Erika's friends, including one she had previously connected with, Stephanie said she was nervous. The party just created more drama.