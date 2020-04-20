Lisa will not take no for an answer before 90 days

Lisa only wants one thing 90 day promise: before 90 days: Usman.
The 52-year-old woman traveled to Nigeria from York, Pennsylvania to meet Usman, 30, a man she connected with and fell in love with online. The two got engaged on their digital chats, so Lisa traveled to Nigeria to meet the musician named "Sojaboy,quot; while on stage. Their time together was anything but quiet, Lisa continually jealous of her for female Usman fans, but they still kept going. Usman brought Lisa to meet her family and obtain her mother's blessing on the marriage. But Usman's mother denied giving him that blessing.
In the Sunday April 19 episode, Usman and Lisa met with Umsan's brother to ask for help in obtaining the blessing.
"Mom doesn't want Usman to marry Lisa because she is an older woman," Usman's brother told producers. That, together with the fact that she was an American and how they met, did not mean any blessing. Still, Lisa persisted and agreed to go to prayer services at the mosque in an effort to take over Usman's mother. Lisa had no idea what she was doing, but she tried.
So was it enough to get mom's blessing? No "She is not your lifemate. She is too old for you," Usman's mother told him.
In the meantime…
Geoffrey and Varya
After Geoffrey revealed that he previously spent 30 months in federal prison on drug charges, Varya told him he needed space. She agreed to see him again, if he told his mother and brother about his past. "I'm sorry I didn't tell you, and I'm sorry about my past, too. All I know is that my past is in the past," he told Varya. But will the past destroy his future, he wondered?
Varya's mother and brother were shocked. Her mother said she does not support Varya going to the United States with Geoffrey. "This is exactly what I was afraid of," said her mother.
Stephanie and Erika
In Australia, Erika and Stephanie continued to fight. After Erika returned the next morning with flowers and they discussed their fight the night before, Stephanie's trust issues and the party and the conflict to come. While meeting Erika's friends, including one she had previously connected with, Stephanie said she was nervous. The party just created more drama.
David and Lana
Fourth time is the charm? David was still in Ukraine trying to meet Lana. He chatted and she agreed to meet him at a restaurant in her hometown. So David went and waited. "I am so nervous that I can feel myself sweating through my shirt," said David. The good news is that he brought a change of clothes, which he wore quickly, brushed his hair and sprayed himself with cologne.
David waited two hours and Lana never appeared. "Lana means everything to me. I want to be with her for the rest of my life," he said.
After leaving the restaurant (and the manager took the champagne and flowers for her), David decided to go to Lana's house. Yes, it had their address from a cruise record that they never ended up using. Outside David went to try to find his beloved Lana.
Ash and Avery
His time in Australia … has not gone well. Avery still had trouble with Ash's work as a relationship expert. She saw that she had 68 text messages and there was no way of knowing who was a customer and who was someone she should be concerned about. Ash said he is still trying to figure out what to do to assure Avery. Accidentally saying he was single did not help.
"I just hope he's honest with me," said Avery.
Yolanda and Williams
The most frustrating woman who has had 90 days? Yolanda told her daughter that she asked Williams if she was Nigerian and then received that threatening email. And yes, Yolanda still thinks the email came from someone who hacked Williams and not from the man she had sent all the photos and information to. "This threatening email did not come from Williams. This man's tone is totally different from Williams'," Yolanda said.
She still refused to believe that this man could rip her off, to her daughter's frustration.
Darcey and Tom
Darcey returned home after her disastrous New York meeting with Tom. He met twin sister Stacey for lunch and gave her an update on everything. "I just don't understand why it keeps happening," said Darcey.
"There's someone out there for me … I don't give up on love," Darcey proclaimed. Is there always season five?
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
