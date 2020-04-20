Lira Galore reportedly wants Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas fined $ 11,000 and jailed for allegedly violating court orders in his paternity case

It seems that the tension between Lira Galore and her baby daddy Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas continues to rise as they fight in court over their current paternity case.

According to court documents obtained by BossipLira is asking the judge to fine him with thousands of dollars and jail him for allegedly violating his court orders. She claims that he has posted private information online, leaked harmful data to third parties, and refuses to provide information on the complete state of his finances.

Lira reportedly provided an example of her violations, including reporting that she reportedly commented publicly on Instagram in response to last week's reports, which she alleged had been sending child support monthly, however, not saw her baby in 10 months. She claims that her comment was made to embarrass and humiliate her.

In his court documents, he went on to state that Pee is a stranger to his daughter. She lives out of state and cannot simply take her daughter to see him, and she reportedly suggested having FaceTime chats twice a day with her daughter Khaleesi, so that she can meet him. However, she claims that her suggestion was ignored.

Lira claims that he violated the orders 11 times, so he wants to be fined $ 1,000 for each violation and to try it in court, which, according to the documents, would leave him vulnerable to incarceration.

Bossip It also reports that Lira "doubled her request for an upward departure from state child support guidelines and cites jurisprudence that states that children must have the same standard of living in the homes of both parents."

Last weekPee questioned Lira's child support requests, claiming that she is asking for too much money for her daughter.

Roommates, what do you think?

Source: https://bossip.com/1870224/lira-galore-wants-quality-control-ceo-pee-thomas-fined-11k-jailed-for-allegedly-violating-court-orders-in-paternity-case-exclusive / /