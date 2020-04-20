Linkedin: 25% of Workforce Saw Income Drop in India: Report – Latest News

A quarter of the Indian workforce reported a decrease in their earnings, while 39 percent reported a decrease in personal savings due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Microsoft-owned LinkedIn report said Monday.

While 42 percent of Indian professionals will increase their time spent searching for a job in the next two weeks, 64 percent will increase their focus on learning, the network's "Workforce Confidence Index,quot; showed. professional, a biweekly pulse on the confidence of the Indian Workforce.

Despite the widespread impact of the pandemic, only 55 percent of respondents said their companies are offering them remote work options, and only 25 percent have flexible or part-time work hours, the findings showed.

The report is based on an online survey of more than 1,000 members on LinkedIn, and uses a scale of -100 to +100 to reflect professionals' current feelings about the job market, their financial situation, career progress, and expectations. in the future.

The index showed a sense of cautious optimism about the future with a composite score of +53 for the week of April 1-7.

Respondents feel confident about the long-term outlook, but are concerned about general short-term concerns regarding job availability, the company's financial situation, and the impact of these factors on their personal income and savings.

Nearly half of Indian professionals are confident of achieving financial improvement in the next six months, while three in five professionals believe they will achieve career progression in the next year, the survey showed.

Indians are also optimistic about long-term economic stability, as the findings showed that 72 percent of Indian professionals are confident that their companies will recover in the next two years.

"Based on the inaugural findings of the Workforce Confidence Index, it is reassuring to see that the majority of India's workforce continues to rely on long-term prospects, and determined in the short term to improve, pivot and adapt,quot; Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

However, the report revealed that self-employed workers expressed less confidence in job stability and financial improvement.

But they shared a similar sentiment with full-time employees toward career progression.

In contrast to the primarily optimistic outlook of active job seekers and self-employed professionals, senior management executives were cautious about future prospects.

The results also showed that 33 percent of top executives feel that their companies will face more difficult times in the next six months, and 69 percent are confident in the progress of their companies in the next two years.

A third of CEO-level executives feel there are worse times for their companies ahead, while only a fifth of individual taxpayer-level employees feel this way.

Despite the expansionary outbreak of COVID-19, many professionals reported that their companies have not yet offered them access to services that support physical health and emotional well-being.

Currently, only 24 percent of Indian professionals receive support from their companies for physical health and 22 percent for emotional well-being, according to the report.

